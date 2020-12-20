Tulsa World editorial: Major changes happening to get more mental health service to Tulsans

Two announcements last week indicate the start of long-overdue and significant shifts in how Tulsa will deliver mental health services.

The first targets methamphetamine addiction because it has surpassed opioid abuse as the area’s leading substance abuse challenge. The second creates a 24-hour psychiatric recovery center to provide a single point-of-entry for people in a mental health crisis.

Both are efforts of numerous public, private and nonprofit organizations brought together by the Healthy Minds Policy Initiative, which is a nonprofit funded by the The Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation.

This comes two years after a comprehensive study of Tulsa’s mental health needs found troubling data, shocking anecdotes and too many treatment gaps.

That report stated one in seven residents had a mental illness; those with a chronic severe mental illness died 27 years on average earlier than all Oklahomans; and Tulsa Public Schools elementary and middle school staff come across at least one suicide note a day.