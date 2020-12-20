Tulsa World editorial: Major changes happening to get more mental health service to Tulsans

Two announcements last week indicate the start of long-overdue and significant shifts in how Tulsa will deliver mental health services.
The first targets methamphetamine addiction because it has surpassed opioid abuse as the area’s leading substance abuse challenge. The second creates a 24-hour psychiatric recovery center to provide a single point-of-entry for people in a mental health crisis.
Both are efforts of numerous public, private and nonprofit organizations brought together by the Healthy Minds Policy Initiative, which is a nonprofit funded by the The Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation.
This comes two years after a comprehensive study of Tulsa’s mental health needs found troubling data, shocking anecdotes and too many treatment gaps.
That report stated one in seven residents had a mental illness; those with a chronic severe mental illness died 27 years on average earlier than all Oklahomans; and Tulsa Public Schools elementary and middle school staff come across at least one suicide note a day.
Fortunately, the analysis — an effort of the University of Tulsa and the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation — did not sit on a shelf. Advocates have been discussing how to implement recommendations in five action areas that will serve as a 10-year blueprint for improving mental health and wellness.
The recent announcements are the first of those steps.
The methamphetamine plan adds 28 beds at the 12&12 facility, increases the evidence-based treatment practices, provides trauma support and expands the ability of the city’s sobering center to offer meth detox. It also allows for longer recovery stays.
Hundreds more patients are expected to be treated at 12&12.
The 24-hour drop-off center will have an immediate effect on police, who are often tasked with transport to an available bed. A dedicated entry will be at downtown’s Crisis Care Center, a program of Family and Children’s Services.
Health care providers will complete on-site assessment and transportation will be provided to the appropriate provider.
The top funder is the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse, which was allocated $10 million by the Legislature a few years ago to fund more substance abuse treatment beds.
Tulsa’s data-driven, specific plan attracted investment from the state agency. It’s a worthy use of taxpayer funds.
Other funders are the Zarrow foundation, city of Tulsa and George Kaiser Family Foundation.
Addressing mental health is a moral responsibility that will reduce the prison population, increase the workforce and strengthen families.
We thank those who have worked on this effort and encourage lawmakers to continue prioritizing mental health throughout the state.
