Tulsa World editorial: Love him or hate him, he did a good job at NASA

Bridenstine is big boy. He knew when he accepted the NASA job that it was only as solid as Republican control of the White House. That’s the fact of life in Washington: New presidents get to choose their own political appointees.

Interestingly, one of the candidates getting some rumpus as Bridenstine’s replacement is 5th District Rep. Kendra Horn, a Democrat, former chairwoman of the House Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics, and, previously in her public service career, a top official with the nonprofit Space Foundation, which advocates for the global space community, advancing civic, commercial and national security space issues.

She’s smart and dedicated to the agency’s mission. We think she’d do a good job there, and wish her well, if she’s interested.

Bridenstine isn’t saying where his next giant leap will take him.

His space expertise would make him a natural candidate for a lot of federal contracting jobs, some of which probably pay a lot better than the NASA position. He could also return to politics in Oklahoma. He never moved his permanent residence from the state, where he has never lost an election.

Wherever he lands, we know he’ll always be an advocate for human exploration of space, as are we.