Tulsa World editorial: Legalize marijuana nationally

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a long-overdue bill to legalize marijuana at the federal level last week.

Overburdened with doing practically nothing, the U.S. Senate has ignored the measure.

Fifth District U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn was the only member of the Oklahoma delegation to vote for the MORE Act. Second District Rep. Markwayne Mullin missed the vote.

Almost every state has legalized recreational or, like Oklahoma, medical use of marijuana. Four states passed marijuana legalization measures in the November elections, bringing the total with legal recreational marijuana use for adults to 15. Medical marijuana is legal in 36 states.

Oklahoma’s medical marijuana law is broadly permissive for adults, allowing the drug’s use for virtually any medical condition with or without evidence that it is effective.

Adult possession of small amounts of marijuana is only a misdemeanor for anyone who claims medical need.

The Oklahoma law’s effect has been largely positive. It has helped reduce the state’s mass incarceration and brought helpful treatment to many who need it.

But marijuana remains a Schedule I drug in federal, putting it on a par with heroin, ecstasy and LSD.