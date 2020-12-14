Tulsa World editorial: Legalize marijuana nationally

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a long-overdue bill to legalize marijuana at the federal level last week.
Overburdened with doing practically nothing, the U.S. Senate has ignored the measure.
Fifth District U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn was the only member of the Oklahoma delegation to vote for the MORE Act. Second District Rep. Markwayne Mullin missed the vote.
Almost every state has legalized recreational or, like Oklahoma, medical use of marijuana. Four states passed marijuana legalization measures in the November elections, bringing the total with legal recreational marijuana use for adults to 15. Medical marijuana is legal in 36 states.
Oklahoma’s medical marijuana law is broadly permissive for adults, allowing the drug’s use for virtually any medical condition with or without evidence that it is effective.
Adult possession of small amounts of marijuana is only a misdemeanor for anyone who claims medical need.
The Oklahoma law’s effect has been largely positive. It has helped reduce the state’s mass incarceration and brought helpful treatment to many who need it.
But marijuana remains a Schedule I drug in federal, putting it on a par with heroin, ecstasy and LSD.
That complicates banking issues for medical marijuana businesses, limits the ability of medical science to investigate its potential and creates the possibility of a federal crackdown on a drug that isn’t addictive nor particularly dangerous.
Legal businesses in Oklahoma can’t get loans or honor credit cards, making their customers targets for criminals.
Marijuana laws have been used disproportionately to arrest and convict minorities. USA Today cited an American Civil Liberties Union analysis of marijuana-related arrests from 2010 to 2018 that found that Black people were 3.64 times more likely than white people to be arrested for marijuana possession.
The federal proposal would remove marijuana from the federal list of controlled substances and expunge some marijuana-related criminal records.
It would leave further regulation to the states.
The Senate should take up the MORE Act and legalize marijuana nationally.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!