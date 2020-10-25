Tulsa World editorial: Law enforcement needs to reflect the communities it serves

The 152-officer Broken Arrow Police Department has seven Black officers, 4.6%. Black residents represent about 3.7% of the Broken Arrow population. The department has two Hispanics officers, 1.3% in a city where 8.9% of the population is Hispanic.

Underrepresentation of minorities — racial, ethnic, gender and sexual orientation — is a problem, identifiable in police departments, newrooms and broadly in society.

It’s a greater problem for police because they carry the authority to detain, arrest and use force and a responsibility to solve and prevent crime, which can best be accomplished through close relationships with the people served.

As soon as we published the surveys’ findings, we got pushback from those who said the racial and ethnic compositions of police forces aren’t as important as the training and character of the officers.

We don’t dismiss those sentiments, but insist that it’s reasonable for minority Tulsans to expect a police force that looks like them. That will improve police relations and police outcomes.