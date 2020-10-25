Tulsa World editorial: Law enforcement needs to reflect the communities it serves

Our local police agencies don’t reflect their communities.
On Sunday, Tulsa World reporter Curtis Killman analyzed racial and ethnic minority representation in Tulsa County’s three largest law enforcement agencies as part of a regional review by newspapers owned by Lee Enterprises in Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas.
The findings: Minority groups are significantly underrepresented in law enforcement in Tulsa, Broken Arrow and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. More than 80% of the law enforcement agencies reviewed by Lee don’t mirror the racial makeup of their communities.
In Tulsa, racial and ethnic minorities make up about 45.7% of the population, but only 26.8% of the police force. The 65 Black members of TPD — including Chief Wendell Franklin — account for about 7.9% of the total sworn force, while Tulsa’s population is 14.4% Black.
Only 5% of TPD identifies as Hispanic — the city’s largest and fastest-growing minority — compared to 17.2% of the city population.
American Indian representation at TPD — 10.7% — was more than double Tulsa’s population.
The sheriff’s office and the Broken Arrow Police Department more closely mirror Black demographics, but not those areas’ Hispanic populations.
Of 221 county deputies, 24, or 10.9%, are Black, compared to 10.1% of the county population. Nine deputies, including Sheriff Vic Regalado, are Hispanic. That’s 4% of the sheriff’s office, compared to 13.3% of the Tulsa County population.
The 152-officer Broken Arrow Police Department has seven Black officers, 4.6%. Black residents represent about 3.7% of the Broken Arrow population. The department has two Hispanics officers, 1.3% in a city where 8.9% of the population is Hispanic.
Underrepresentation of minorities — racial, ethnic, gender and sexual orientation — is a problem, identifiable in police departments, newrooms and broadly in society.
It’s a greater problem for police because they carry the authority to detain, arrest and use force and a responsibility to solve and prevent crime, which can best be accomplished through close relationships with the people served.
As soon as we published the surveys’ findings, we got pushback from those who said the racial and ethnic compositions of police forces aren’t as important as the training and character of the officers.
We don’t dismiss those sentiments, but insist that it’s reasonable for minority Tulsans to expect a police force that looks like them. That will improve police relations and police outcomes.
As Equality Indicators project manager Melanie Poulter said in August: “When community members feel that law enforcement understands them and relate to them because they actually represent them, police and community relations improve overall.”
Or, as the U.S. Department of Justice has put it, increased diversity makes law enforcement agencies more open to reform, more willing to initiate cultural and systemic changes and more responsive to the residents they serve.
Tulsa voters have approved taxes to increase the size of Tulsa’s police department. That came with the promise that community-oriented policing would be the new watchword for the department.
That’s a golden opportunity to reshape the department so that it more effectively reflects the community it polices.
