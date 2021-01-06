Tulsa World editorial: Joe Biden won the election fair and square, even if members of Oklahoma Congressional delegation don’t like that result

U.S. Sen. James Lankford and Rep. Markwayne Mullin have said they will oppose final approval of Electoral College results on Wednesday.
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe announced Tuesday he would not. He said “to challenge a state’s certification, given how specific the Constitution is, would be a violation of my oath of office.”
Challenging the results is an ill-conceived last-ditch effort to undo the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election. It’s a partisan act of psychological denial that puts the interests of party over those of the nation. It flies in the fact of the clearly expressed will of the majority.
Because he’s been the most publicly accessible on the issue, Lankford has become the lightening rod on this issue.
In a weekend interview with the Tulsa World’s Randy Krehbiel and in a op/ed submitted to the Tulsa World, Lankford said he isn’t seeking to overturn the results of the election. He says he is trying to increase public confidence in those results. He wants a 15-person commission to investigate election fraud claims and report back to the states, which would have the final word on their electors.
“We’re trying to get the facts out,” Lankford told Krehbiel. “We want to be able to say those questions were answered to the best of our ability.”
Sen. Lankford, the facts are out. Joe Biden won the election fair and square.
No one with credibility has found otherwise. The issue has been repeatedly tested by federal and state officials and the media. In courts, the bureaucracy and the national security system, the issue has been thoroughly examined and put to bed.
Former Attorney General William Barr, while he was still in President Donald Trump’s Cabinet, said the U.S. Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the election results.
Officials in Trump’s Department of Homeland Security reported the election was “the most secure in American history.”
Trump-appointed judges have repeatedly thrown out his court challenges.
A small army of Republicans, from former Vice President Dick Cheney to state election officials, have said the election is over and it’s time to live with the results. Inhofe’s statement to that effect should be especially present in Lankford’s mind.
The allegations of widespread vote fraud lack credible evidence, and there has been no shortage to time to find better evidence. A commission wouldn’t find fraud; it would only continue the fight for a lost cause.
Practically speaking, the effort to block the Electoral College results is doomed. It doesn’t take much to put the issue up to a debate, but there’s no reason to think it will do anything to slow down a Biden inauguration, nor should it.
Lankford, Mullin and other members of the Oklahoma congressional delegation should accept the legitimate results of November’s election, even if they don’t like them.
If they’re looking for an election scandal to investigate, we suggest they examine the tape recorded effort by Trump to coerce Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to help take the state’s electors away from the rightful winner, Biden.
Raffensperger, a Republican, consistently responded to Trump’s unsubstantiated charges of voter fraud in Georgia with facts to the contrary, but the president refused to listen.
“I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state,” Trump said during the conversation.
Finding votes after the election. There’s something worth investigating, Sen, Lankford.
