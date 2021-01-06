Tulsa World editorial: Joe Biden won the election fair and square, even if members of Oklahoma Congressional delegation don’t like that result

“We’re trying to get the facts out,” Lankford told Krehbiel. “We want to be able to say those questions were answered to the best of our ability.”

Sen. Lankford, the facts are out. Joe Biden won the election fair and square.

No one with credibility has found otherwise. The issue has been repeatedly tested by federal and state officials and the media. In courts, the bureaucracy and the national security system, the issue has been thoroughly examined and put to bed.

Former Attorney General William Barr, while he was still in President Donald Trump’s Cabinet, said the U.S. Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the election results.

Officials in Trump’s Department of Homeland Security reported the election was “the most secure in American history.”

Trump-appointed judges have repeatedly thrown out his court challenges.

A small army of Republicans, from former Vice President Dick Cheney to state election officials, have said the election is over and it’s time to live with the results. Inhofe’s statement to that effect should be especially present in Lankford’s mind.