Tulsa World editorial: Jenks Trojans to vie for top state football championship again

Congratulations to the Jenks Trojans and the Edmond Santa Fe Wolves football teams.
The two squads will face off in the 6AI championship game 1 p.m. Saturday at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium in Edmond.
It has been a high school football season unlike any previous year.
The schedule was tenuous from the beginning because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to several cancelled games. In the 6AI playoffs, three Tulsa-area teams were among the final four vying for the gold ball, but unlike some past years, an Oklahoma City-area team made it to the final game.
That’s fortuitous for the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, which insists against reason that the championship game must be played at the Edmond stadium, even if only Tulsa teams are involved.
Jenks, Union, Owasso and Broken Arrow high schools have won the state’s top-division championships every year since 1995, often playing one another in the final game.
That’s a remarkable record of athletic domination that is a credit to local players, coaches, parents, teachers, students and fans. It reflects years of hard work, team effort and dedication to excellence.
In other divisions, Tulsa-area high school teams also are shining. Bixby will compete for its third straight 6AII championship against Choctaw at 7 p.m. Saturday at UCO. Holland Hall and Lincoln Christian remain in the hunt for the 3A championship, which will be played at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 in Edmond.
We have repeatedly shamed OSSAA for its refusal to consider moving championship games to a safer, more convenient location when two metropolitan Tulsa teams are playing. That’s not the case in the top division this year and, frankly, the interest of safety might be better served in the pandemic situation with the game being at a distance, if that discourages local students from attending.
We’re pulling hard for the Trojans, who have won 16 state football titles since 1979, but no football game — even a championship — is worth a potentially deadly infection. To its credit, OSSAA requires anyone entering the stadium at a championship game to wear a mask and maintain appropriate social distance, although there won’t be a lot of policing the stands to make sure the rules are followed.
Meanwhile, Jenks secondary students will be in distance learning settings through Dec. 7 at least. If the potential for disease prevents you from going to school, does it seem appropriate to go to a football game?
We congratulate the local teams for their excellent records once again this year, and urge the fans to stay home and support their teams safely, listening to the broadcasts of the game and cheering safely.
