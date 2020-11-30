Tulsa World editorial: Jenks Trojans to vie for top state football championship again

Congratulations to the Jenks Trojans and the Edmond Santa Fe Wolves football teams.

The two squads will face off in the 6AI championship game 1 p.m. Saturday at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium in Edmond.

It has been a high school football season unlike any previous year.

The schedule was tenuous from the beginning because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to several cancelled games. In the 6AI playoffs, three Tulsa-area teams were among the final four vying for the gold ball, but unlike some past years, an Oklahoma City-area team made it to the final game.

That’s fortuitous for the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, which insists against reason that the championship game must be played at the Edmond stadium, even if only Tulsa teams are involved.

Jenks, Union, Owasso and Broken Arrow high schools have won the state’s top-division championships every year since 1995, often playing one another in the final game.

That’s a remarkable record of athletic domination that is a credit to local players, coaches, parents, teachers, students and fans. It reflects years of hard work, team effort and dedication to excellence.