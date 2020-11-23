Tulsa World editorial: Jenks, Sapulpa, Glenpool, Claremore smart to follow public health mask mandate recommendation

We commend Tulsa-area communities that have passed mask mandates in recent days.
While others have shirked their responsibility, city leaders in Jenks, Sapulpa, Claremore and Glenpool acted wisely to help flatten the record-setting infections, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.
Like Tulsa before them, they looked at the evidence, listened to the experts and did the right thing. Thank you.
Masks and prudence are the best tools we have to fight the disease. State data shows cities without a mandate have infection spreads of up to 88% compared to about 21% in places with ordinances.
Local hospital officials say 68% of COVID-19 patients are coming from areas without mask mandates.
It is not lost on us that local city councilors who voted to approve mask mandates did so under intense opposition from misled residents, victims of the politicization of a public health issue.
The better solution would be a statewide mandate, but Gov. Kevin Stitt refuses to show the courage of some Tulsa suburbs.
President Donald Trump’s White House Coronavirus Task Force calls the state’s virus spread “unyielding” and “exponential.” For months, the task force has urged a state mask mandate.
Pushing the issue to local governments creates a patchwork approach, driven by political. The Tulsa area has one health care system that does not end at city lines.
Our ability to live in a relatively normal manner depends on people wearing masks, washing their hands and maintaining appropriate distances in public places.
School leaders say they are struggling to find enough employees and substitutes to hold in-person learning. Recent changes to distance learning among middle and high schools in most area districts come in part from this lack of staff.
The workforce is affected by sick and quarantined employees and by caregivers of children learning from home.
Mayor G.T. Bynum warns that public safety is at risk because a growing number of first responders are testing positive. He has been persistent in asking for help from area suburbs.
We call on other surrounding communities to follow the leadership of Jenks, Sapulpa, Glenpool and Tulsa.
Sand Springs councilors will discuss options regarding a COVID-19 response plan on Monday.
Owasso city councilors have approved a resolution that only strongly recommends masks. Skiatook has rejected a mask ordinance in a 3-4 vote. Broken Arrow leaders don’t appear anywhere near adopting a mask ordinance.
We agree with Bynum, who praised the area city councils for joining Tulsa in a mask ordinance: “… it’s impressive and worthy of our collective respect and admiration, and they certainly have mine.”
