Tulsa World editorial: Jenks, Sapulpa, Glenpool, Claremore smart to follow public health mask mandate recommendation

We commend Tulsa-area communities that have passed mask mandates in recent days.

While others have shirked their responsibility, city leaders in Jenks, Sapulpa, Claremore and Glenpool acted wisely to help flatten the record-setting infections, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.

Like Tulsa before them, they looked at the evidence, listened to the experts and did the right thing. Thank you.

Masks and prudence are the best tools we have to fight the disease. State data shows cities without a mandate have infection spreads of up to 88% compared to about 21% in places with ordinances.

Local hospital officials say 68% of COVID-19 patients are coming from areas without mask mandates.

It is not lost on us that local city councilors who voted to approve mask mandates did so under intense opposition from misled residents, victims of the politicization of a public health issue.

The better solution would be a statewide mandate, but Gov. Kevin Stitt refuses to show the courage of some Tulsa suburbs.

President Donald Trump’s White House Coronavirus Task Force calls the state’s virus spread “unyielding” and “exponential.” For months, the task force has urged a state mask mandate.