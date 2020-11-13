Tulsa World editorial: Jenks follows science while Stitt dithers

Gov. Kevin Stitt could take a lesson in leadership and courage from Jenks Mayor Robert Lee.

Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lee led the Jenks City Council Tuesday in approving an ordinance requiring people to wear a mask when they are in a public places. The measure, passed on a 4-3 vote, is similar to one approved by the Tulsa City Council earlier this year. Oklahoma City and other cities around the state have done likewise, but several Tulsa suburbs have failed to act.

Lee put the consequences starkly.

“Sorry if I offend anyone, but this is an urgent situation with lives on the line,” he said.

Amen. We hope the governor heard you.

Lee and the other Jenks leaders who voted for the mask ordinance made a brave and wise choice. We could use some of that brand of courage and intelligence throughout the state.

Stitt has shirked his duty to protect the people of Oklahoma by failing to implement a statewide mask mandate. He says Oklahomans should wear mask, but he refuses to require it. That means, failing local action, the state’s elderly and vulnerable population have only the goodwill of strangers to protect them from a potentially deadly disease.