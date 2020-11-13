Tulsa World editorial: Jenks follows science while state leadership dithers

Gov. Kevin Stitt could take a lesson in leadership and courage from Jenks Mayor Robert Lee.
Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lee led the Jenks City Council Tuesday in approving an ordinance requiring people to wear a mask when they are in a public places. The measure, passed on a 4-3 vote, is similar to one approved by the Tulsa City Council earlier this year. Oklahoma City and other cities around the state have done likewise, but several Tulsa suburbs have failed to act.
Lee put the consequences starkly.
“Sorry if I offend anyone, but this is an urgent situation with lives on the line,” he said.
Amen. We hope the governor heard you.
Lee and the other Jenks leaders who voted for the mask ordinance made a brave and wise choice. We could use some of that brand of courage and intelligence throughout the state.
Stitt has shirked his duty to protect the people of Oklahoma by failing to implement a statewide mask mandate. He says Oklahomans should wear mask, but he refuses to require it. That means, failing local action, the state’s elderly and vulnerable population have only the goodwill of strangers to protect them from a potentially deadly disease.
Goodwill is good, but it’s not good enough. The force of law is needed.
Tulsa and Jenks have stepped into the void left by Stitt’s inaction, but other suburban leaders have not. We all use one health care system, and patients from communities without adequate protections are stressing it to the breaking point as infections, hospitalizations and deaths mount.
It’s time to address the phony argument we have seen that mask rules shouldn’t be put in place because they are “unenforceable.”
The latest state epidemiology report finds that from Aug. 1 to Nov. 1 the parts of the state without mask mandates experienced an 109% increase in infections, compared to a 34% rise in cities with ordinances. Mask ordinances work. They reduce the spread of the pandemic. There may be a few misguided people who refuse to follow the rules, but Oklahomans are not, by and large, fools or criminals.
The rules are being enforced ... by the people ... and they are working.
“We’re not going to let conspiracy theories guide our public policy,” Lee said in Jenks Tuesday night. “It’s time we finally listen to the vast majority of the medical community and health experts on every level who are begging us to do this.”
It’s time the entire state did so.
