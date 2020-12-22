Tulsa World editorial: Interior secretary nominee Deb Haaland would be first Native American to serve in the Cabinet

President-elect Joe Biden’s nomination of U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland to be his secretary of interior ends 245 years that Native American leaders have been excluded from the top ranks of the federal government.

If confirmed by the Senate, Haaland would be the first Native American Cabinet member. A Democratic member of Congress from New Mexico, she is and a member of the Pueblo of Laguna.

The Department of the Interior has a sordid history of mistreatment of American Indians. Responsible for managing billions in Native American timber, oil, gas, grazing, and mineral royalties, the department failed miserably through corruption, fraud and malfeasance. Through litigation and better management, the nation has made some progress in addressing that history of dishonesty and maladministration, but it is hard to imagine that having an American Indian in the seat of power won’t give a greater urgency to that process.

The department also has education and law enforcement responsibilities with tribes. Other responsibilities include management of millions of acres of federal lands and federal parks, forests and refuges.

This won’t be the first time Haaland has been a pathbreaker. In 2018, she and Sharice Davids were the first Native American women to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives.