Tulsa World editorial: Inhofe and Lankford, Cole, Lucas and Horn right to override defense act veto

In a late session flurry of activity, Congress overrode President Donald Trump’s veto of a critical defense bill but failed to increase stimulus payments to Americans laid low by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Washington chaos was made worse than normal by the president’s back-and-forth engagement on the issue of whether $600 or $2,000 stimulus checks were the right amount. Trump entered the debate late, said he wanted $2,000 checks after the $600 level passed, then signed the $600 bill.

The flip-flop left the president’s own congressional supporters hung out to dry to the delight of Democrats. The Democratic-controlled House passed a bill to bump the stimulus up to $2,000; Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shunted it aside and offered an alternative $2,000 idea that was designed to go nowhere.

So the final session of Trump’s term in office wraps up with his first veto override and his own party effectively blocking the stimulus package he wanted.

Trump was right that the $2,000 stimulus would have been better than the $600 package, although, if that was really his end goal, he should have been a bigger part of the process much sooner. Reps. Tom Cole, Frank Lucas and Kendra Horn were right to vote for the bigger stimulus package.