Tulsa World editorial: HPV vaccine working as group seeks to reduce cancer screenings

In just 14 years, the HPV vaccine has been effective enough for an expert medical group to suggest reducing and simplifying screening for cervical cancer.
It’s a reason to celebrate and believe in the science of vaccinations.
The human papillomavirus virus causes oral and genital cancers. The vaccine stimulates the body to produce antibodies that will prevent the virus from infecting cells if exposed.
This breakthrough prevents cancer, a genuine public health victory.
The vaccine, known as Gardasil, is manufactured by Merck and administered to preteens.
In the decade after it was introduced in 2006, HPV infections fell by 86% in girls ages 14 to 19 and by 71% for women in their early 20s.
Dramatic reductions have been seen in precancerous cervical lesions that lead to cancer and oral infections associated with head and neck concerns.
The American Cancer Society recommended last month that the cervical cancer guidelines change, starting screenings at age 25 (up from 21) and analyzing cervical cells from Pap smears every five years.
These suggestions are a direct result of young women avoiding cervical cancer by getting the HPV vaccine.
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists is reviewing the cancer society’s new guidance to determine whether it will update its screening advice.
Despite the good news, some parents are still leery and have skipped the shots for their preteens. This is usually based on internet-fueled sources of dubious origin.
Oklahoma has one of the lowest rates of HPV vaccination; only about 39% of teens having received coverage here. Only three states and the Virgin Islands have lower teen vaccination rates. The best rate is found in Rhode Island — 81%.
By comparison, Oklahoma has the 10th lowest rate in childhood MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccination, but that is at 92%.
There is a long way to go to get more preteens vaccinated against these cancers.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration and American Cancer Society have information online for parents with concerns.
This recognition of the vaccine’s effectiveness by the nation’s leading cancer organization is more than an update. It’s a sign of real progress in women’s health.
Featured video
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!