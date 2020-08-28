Tulsa World editorial: Greenwood Rising a welcomed place to tell full story of Black Tulsa

After two decades of a winding road through planning and advocacy, the Greenwood Rising historical museum roots finally have been planted.
Ground was broken last week at the southeast corner of Greenwood Avenue and Archer Street for a world-class institution that will tell the full story of Black Tulsa, from the neighborhood's start to today.
This achievement comes from the tireless work from north Tulsa lawmakers, business leaders and community activists.
North Tulsa's most defining moment is the 1921 Race Massacre, which destroyed a vibrant Black business and residential district. Hundreds were killed and wounded; buildings were leveled to ashes. Damage in today's dollars would be close to $200 million.
For generations, the story was covered up, altered and ignored. It was a moral failing that continues to affect relationships in the city — business, political and personal.
The movement to right this wrong began in 2001 after an official report on the event was issued by the Oklahoma Race Riot Commission, which had been authorized by the Legislature in 1997.
Politics got in the way when legislators allocated money then withdrew support a few years later. The John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park was erected with what had been provided.
While a beautiful and peaceful place, a park is not the same as an institution enshrining historical records and providing education about the Black Tulsa experience.
A revitalized effort was launched by the 1921 Race Massacre Centennial Commission led by state Sen. Kevin Matthews. It has raised more than $21 million — more than enough to complete the building — and wants to raise about $9 million for exhibits and an operating endowment.
Finding a location was another challenge until the Hille family donated land in the district owned Maggie Hille Yar and husband Kajeer Yar.
Other local corporation donors have stepped up, including QuikTrip with $2 million, AEP Foundation with $500,000 and the Oklahoma City Thunder with $250,000.
The importance of Greenwood Rising cannot be overstated.
History matters in understanding why it is essential that we we consider future reforms in justice, business practices and schools.
We welcome and look forward to learning more in Greenwood Rising.
