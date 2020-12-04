Tulsa World editorial: Governor’s gamble to boost gaming revenues from tribes cost Oklahoma $2 million

The state spent more than $2 million pursuing Gov. Kevin Stitt’s efforts to get a bigger cut of tribal gambling revenue for the state.

Now that a federal judge has ruled against the most important of Stitt’s legal claims — that the state’s agreement with gaming tribes didn’t automatically renew at year’s end — all of that money can be counted as lost.

The governor’s staff answers that the expenses were the result of litigation filed by the tribes, and that the governor was only protecting the state’s legitimate interests, but that argument doesn’t stand up to a steely-eyed review of what happened.

Remember, the governor — a member of the Cherokee Nation — was insisting that tribal gaming operations were no longer authorized after Jan. 1. If the tribes sued, they did so at the governor’s invitation.

His own secretary for Native American affairs resigned in a letter that called his dispute with tribal leaders “an unnecessary conflict that poses a real risk of lasting damage to the state-tribal relationship and our economy.”