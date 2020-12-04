Tulsa World editorial: Governor’s gamble to boost gaming revenues from tribes cost Oklahoma $2 million

The state spent more than $2 million pursuing Gov. Kevin Stitt’s efforts to get a bigger cut of tribal gambling revenue for the state.
Now that a federal judge has ruled against the most important of Stitt’s legal claims — that the state’s agreement with gaming tribes didn’t automatically renew at year’s end — all of that money can be counted as lost.
The governor’s staff answers that the expenses were the result of litigation filed by the tribes, and that the governor was only protecting the state’s legitimate interests, but that argument doesn’t stand up to a steely-eyed review of what happened.
Remember, the governor — a member of the Cherokee Nation — was insisting that tribal gaming operations were no longer authorized after Jan. 1. If the tribes sued, they did so at the governor’s invitation.
His own secretary for Native American affairs resigned in a letter that called his dispute with tribal leaders “an unnecessary conflict that poses a real risk of lasting damage to the state-tribal relationship and our economy.”
“You have dismissed advice and facts that show the peril of your chosen approach and have remained intent on breaking faith with the Tribes, both by refusing to engage with the compact’s language and, more recently, by suggesting you would displace our Tribal partners with private, out-of-state commercial gaming operators,” Secretary Lisa Billy wrote in her letter of resignation.
The fact that the tribes went to court and were successful doesn’t excuse the $2 million in costs. Quite the opposite. It makes obvious the great costs of the governor’s bad legal conclusions — conclusions that left the governor politically isolated and, ultimately, unsuccessful.
Stitt was looking for leverage to force a better deal on the tribes, which pay the state between 4% and 10% for the right to operate exclusively Class III gaming, which includes slot machines.
It was, for lack of a better word, a big, unnecessary gamble. And as a result, the state lost $2 million.
December 2019 video: Oklahoma’s gaming tribes decline Stitt’s proposed compact extension
Tribal gaming 101: What you need to know about Oklahoma tribal gaming
What is the dispute?
What is a compact?
How much does the state receive from tribal gaming compacts?
How much did the state receive in 2019?
What types of games are covered by the compact?
Can the compacts be expanded for other types of gaming?
How many tribes are involved in the gaming compacts?
How many tribal compact gaming operations exist?
How do tribes use the money generated from gaming?
Tribe touts $866M impact
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!