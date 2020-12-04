 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa World editorial: Governor’s gamble to boost gaming revenues from tribes cost Oklahoma $2 million

Tulsa World editorial: Governor’s gamble to boost gaming revenues from tribes cost Oklahoma $2 million

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
INDIAN TRIBAL GAMING COMPACTS GAMBLING (copy)

Gov. Kevin Stitt talks about the state of tribal gaming compact negotiations during a press conference on Dec. 17, 2019.

 The Oklahoman File

The state spent more than $2 million pursuing Gov. Kevin Stitt’s efforts to get a bigger cut of tribal gambling revenue for the state.

Now that a federal judge has ruled against the most important of Stitt’s legal claims — that the state’s agreement with gaming tribes didn’t automatically renew at year’s end — all of that money can be counted as lost.

The governor’s staff answers that the expenses were the result of litigation filed by the tribes, and that the governor was only protecting the state’s legitimate interests, but that argument doesn’t stand up to a steely-eyed review of what happened.

Remember, the governor — a member of the Cherokee Nation — was insisting that tribal gaming operations were no longer authorized after Jan. 1. If the tribes sued, they did so at the governor’s invitation.

His own secretary for Native American affairs resigned in a letter that called his dispute with tribal leaders “an unnecessary conflict that poses a real risk of lasting damage to the state-tribal relationship and our economy.”

“You have dismissed advice and facts that show the peril of your chosen approach and have remained intent on breaking faith with the Tribes, both by refusing to engage with the compact’s language and, more recently, by suggesting you would displace our Tribal partners with private, out-of-state commercial gaming operators,” Secretary Lisa Billy wrote in her letter of resignation.

The fact that the tribes went to court and were successful doesn’t excuse the $2 million in costs. Quite the opposite. It makes obvious the great costs of the governor’s bad legal conclusions — conclusions that left the governor politically isolated and, ultimately, unsuccessful.

Stitt was looking for leverage to force a better deal on the tribes, which pay the state between 4% and 10% for the right to operate exclusively Class III gaming, which includes slot machines.

It was, for lack of a better word, a big, unnecessary gamble. And as a result, the state lost $2 million.

December 2019 video: Oklahoma’s gaming tribes decline Stitt’s proposed compact extension

Tribal gaming 101: What you need to know about Oklahoma tribal gaming

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tulsa World editorial: Jenks Trojans to vie for top state football championship again
Editorial

Tulsa World editorial: Jenks Trojans to vie for top state football championship again

  • Updated

We have repeatedly shamed OSSAA for its refusal to consider moving championship games to a safer, more convenient location when two metropolitan Tulsa teams are playing. That's not the case in the top division this year and, frankly, the interest of safety might be better served in the pandemic situation with the game being at a distance, if that discourages local students from attending.

Tulsa World editorial: Governor, lawmakers turn Epic scandal on its ear
Editorial

Tulsa World editorial: Governor, lawmakers turn Epic scandal on its ear

  • Updated

Gov. Kevin Stitt and a group of lawmakers are vowing to act on the scandal surrounding Epic Charter Schools. The problem is that the solutions they propose don't address the actual problems identified and seem to have more to do with their own political interests than protecting the taxpayers, the editorial says.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News