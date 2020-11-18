Tulsa World editorial: Governor, lawmakers turn Epic scandal on its ear

Those members remain: Phyllis Shepherd is the great aunt of one of Epic’s co-founders, and Mathew Hamrick accepted donations for a failed legislative campaign.

These responses to the Epic situation are unjustified and contrary to the public interest. Instead of concentrating on what went wrong with Epic and how the state should address it, Stitt is aiming at the state Department of Education and attacking those who actually have taken legitimate oversight steps.

Stitt has been critical of the education department since he took office, frustrated by his lack of control over the agency that controls the biggest single piece of the state spending.

We have supported other efforts to centralize state government under the governor’s leadership, but won’t support any effort to take away independent administration of public schools under the elected state superintendent and a governor-appointed state board of education.

We repeat: That system didn’t result in the Epic problem. In fact, if the Legislature had allowed it to work right, it might have prevented it.