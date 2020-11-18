Tulsa World editorial: Gov. Stitt, Oklahoma needs a mask mandate now. The state's health and economic future are at risk

Because of the governor’s failure to lead, that has become an increasingly large portion of the state.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Masks work to slow the viral spread and mandates work to get more people wearing them. The evidence is obvious if the governor would but look at it.

COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths are on a constantly rising trajectory in Oklahoma. It seems every day some dreadful statistical record is broken. The state’s health care system is clearly straining under the pressure.

No less a conservative source than the White House COVID-19 task force has been urging a mask mandate on the state for months, but Stitt has ignored those calls along with the voices of the independent medical and scientific leaders of the state.

If the medical risk to the state were not enough — and it certainly should be — the governor should be acting in the economic best interests of the state.

Every day that Oklahoma fails to institute a mask mandate makes the potential of another pandemic shutdown more likely. If the governor wants to avoid that, and we all should, the solution is to do everything in his power now to make sure people in public are wearing masks.