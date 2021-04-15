Tulsa World editorial: Gov. Kevin Stitt's seat belt campaign is something all Oklahomans should get behind

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s latest Top 10 initiative is something every Oklahoman ought to rally around.

The governor wants to make the state safer by increasing the number of Oklahomans who wear seat belts.

Currently, 84% of Oklahomans wear seat belts when they should. That puts the state in 43rd place in the nation. In our region, only Arkansas has a lower record on seat belt use. Texas is more than 6 percentage points higher.

Let’s put that is a more human level: More than 400 people die in traffic accidents on Oklahoma highways and turnpikes every year. About half of those tragedies involve drivers or passengers not wearing seat belts — lives that might have been saved.

Wearing a seat belt can reduce the risk of a fatal injury by 45 percent, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Stitt has set a goal of increasing seat belt usage by 10% within the next few years. That’s an achievable goal and one we can endorse. It would save lives.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, male drivers between the ages 30-39 and ages 20-24 are the two groups with the most unrestrained fatality crashes in Oklahoma.