Tulsa World editorial: Gov. Kevin Stitt got it right when he gave teachers higher priority for COVID-19 vaccination

Gov. Kevin Stitt did the right thing when he gave school teachers higher priority for COVID-19 vaccinations.

We have been relentless in our criticisms of the way Stitt has handled pandemic issues in recent months. We stand by all those comments, especially the continuing need for a statewide mask mandate.

But in moving teachers ahead in the vaccination line, the governor was undeniably right.

Previously, the state’s priority list for COVID-19 inoculations had teachers in the third of four groups lined up for shots. That put nearly 900,000 people and a needless delay between teachers and immunity.

Prison inmates were among those who would have gotten a chance at the vaccine ahead of teachers under the previous prioritization. The state has a moral obligation to vaccinate inmates, but that’s obviously bad optics.

Too many school districts (encouraged by Stitt) have been reckless in the way they have reopened traditional classrooms.

We believe students learn better in classroom settings, but they also become a potential vector for the spread of a deadly disease if they are brought into classrooms in unsafe circumstances. That increases the risk of community spread of COVID-19, especially to relatives and teachers.