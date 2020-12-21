 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa World editorial: Gov. Kevin Stitt got it right when he gave teachers higher priority for COVID-19 vaccination

Tulsa World editorial: Gov. Kevin Stitt got it right when he gave teachers higher priority for COVID-19 vaccination

{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Oklahoma (copy)

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma school teachers have been moved to a higher priority on the lists to receive the coronavirus vaccine, Gov. Stitt said Thursday.

 Sue Ogrocki—pool, Pool AP

Gov. Kevin Stitt did the right thing when he gave school teachers higher priority for COVID-19 vaccinations.

We have been relentless in our criticisms of the way Stitt has handled pandemic issues in recent months. We stand by all those comments, especially the continuing need for a statewide mask mandate.

But in moving teachers ahead in the vaccination line, the governor was undeniably right.

Previously, the state’s priority list for COVID-19 inoculations had teachers in the third of four groups lined up for shots. That put nearly 900,000 people and a needless delay between teachers and immunity.

Prison inmates were among those who would have gotten a chance at the vaccine ahead of teachers under the previous prioritization. The state has a moral obligation to vaccinate inmates, but that’s obviously bad optics.

Too many school districts (encouraged by Stitt) have been reckless in the way they have reopened traditional classrooms.

We believe students learn better in classroom settings, but they also become a potential vector for the spread of a deadly disease if they are brought into classrooms in unsafe circumstances. That increases the risk of community spread of COVID-19, especially to relatives and teachers.

It’s dangerous to open schools too soon, and it’s immoral to push teachers to come back to the classroom and not give them a high priority to the only proven safe means of immunity.

On this issue, we agree with state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, who said, “Teachers are the heart and soul of our school community, and we cannot have school without them.

“Allowing teachers to be among the top priority to get the COVID-19 vaccine is a tremendous move toward protecting the health of our hardworking teachers.”

In addition to moving teachers up in priority for the vaccine, the state is offering schools access to testing to provide frequent monitoring, another important safeguard.

It will be a long time before everyone in the state can get a vaccination.

That means the well-rehearsed pandemic hygiene rules will have to apply for well into next year. Limit your exposure by not going into public places when it isn’t necessary. If you do go into indoor public places, wear a mask and try to maintain an appropriate distance from other people. Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

And, when your turn for a vaccination comes up, get it. Then show up for the follow-up vaccination.

For teachers, Stitt’s Thursday announcement means the wait for those vaccinations will be considerably shorter. Good for them. Good for him.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tulsa World editorial: With attempted bribery indictment on the table, Gov. Kevin Stitt should suspended Secretary David Ostrowe; Attorney general Mike Hunter should appoint independent counsel
Editorial

Tulsa World editorial: With attempted bribery indictment on the table, Gov. Kevin Stitt should suspended Secretary David Ostrowe; Attorney general Mike Hunter should appoint independent counsel

  • Updated

The editorial says:

Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration David Ostrowe told state Commissioners Steve Burrage and Charles Prater to waive a company's penalties and interest on a tax debt or appropriations to the tax commission would be withheld, according to the indictment.

Ostrowe maintains his innocence.

Tulsa World editorial: Legalize marijuana nationally
Editorial

Tulsa World editorial: Legalize marijuana nationally

  • Updated

Almost every state has legalized recreational or, like Oklahoma, medical use of marijuana. Four states passed marijuana legalization measures in the November elections, bringing the total with legal recreational marijuana use for adults to 15. Medical marijuana is legal in 36 states. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News