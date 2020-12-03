Tulsa World editorial: Gov. Kevin Stitt declares statewide day of prayer and fasting in response to COVID-19 crisis

In response to the unchecked COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Kevin Stitt has declared a statewide day of prayer and fasting on Thursday.
“Oklahomans have always turned to prayer to guide us through trials and seasons of uncertainty, and I am asking Oklahomans of all faiths and religious backgrounds to join together with me on Thursday,” Stitt said in a press release.
“I believe we must continue to ask God to heal those who are sick, comfort those who are hurting and provide renewed strength and wisdom to all who are managing the effects of COVID-19,” the governor said.
No one should make light of the governor’s proclamation or doubt the sincerity of its message. We agree with the governor that Oklahoma faces a huge challenge and clearly needs strength and wisdom.
On Tuesday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,737 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths related to the virus.
Across the state, 1,718 patients remain hospitalized with confirmed or suspected infections, according to the most recent survey of facilities. Of those, 461 are in intensive care. Both figures represent all-time highs in the state since the pandemic began.
We hope that a prayerful response to the COVID-19 crisis will lead Stitt to do more than he has done, that he will accept his leadership responsibility to protect those most at risk from COVID-19.
Specifically, we believe that Stitt should issue a statewide mask mandate to require people in confined indoor spaces to cover their faces. The evidence is clear that mask mandates are enforceable and effective at slowing the pandemic’s spread. We note that among those advocating for a statewide mask mandate is the Oklahoma Conference of Churches.
Thirty-seven states now have mask mandates, but not Oklahoma, because of Stitt’s failure to act.
Oklahomans are prayerful people, and Stitt is right to call on them to seek comfort and guidance in their faith, but that alone is not enough. He must also act, recognizing that, as Oklahoma’s top secular leader, he has a responsibility to use his legitimate governmental powers to defend public health.
We appreciate Stitt’s call for prayer and fasting, but also join with Cherokee Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., who responded to it with a tweet saying, “I’ll be praying that state leaders find the wisdom and courage to #ListenToTheScientists and adopt a statewide #MaskMandate, an act of that will spare death & misery.”
