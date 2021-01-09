Tulsa World editorial: Good state revenue news should lead lawmakers to make sustainable, equitable choices to produce structural economic growth

Increasing the minimum wage to match four surrounding states (and 29 nationwide) and bringing back the Earned Income Tax Credit are two good ideas that would help the state’s poorest workers, encourage general prosperity in the state and make future state budgets more sustainable. The solution to Oklahoma’s long-term budget picture is to emphasize continued economic growth in an intelligent, equitable fashion.

Growing state revenue — even if it is based on a bit of a bubble — is a lot better than shrinking revenue, a devastating scenario that we’ve faced several times in recent years with disastrous impact on all areas of state government, especially public schools.

Even if the revenue growth doesn’t reflect sustainable, structural improvement in the state’s economy, it happened on the watch of Gov. Kevin Stitt, so we shouldn’t be shy about giving him as much credit as is due. Stitt has been aggressive in pushing the reopening of the state economy, and that probably has helped the improved budget situation a bit in the short term.

At the same time, Stitt has refused to do other things — including a statewide mask mandate — that would allow for a faster recovery and faster return to open society on a permanent basis. Most tragically, it also would have avoided unnecessary sickness and death.