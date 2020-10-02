Tulsa World editorial: Get well soon, Mr. President

We wish President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump a quick and full recovery from COVID-19.
The White House announced Friday that the Trumps have tested positive for the viral infection that has killed more than 208,000 Americans this year.
The president's age, 74, and weight put him at risk of COVID-19 complications, but the White House said he was only experiencing mild symptoms and his physician said the Trumps were "both well at this time.”
The Trumps are quarantined at the White House, where they will have access to the best medical care available. The president plans to carry out his duties within the constraints of that isolation, his physician said.
Trump's announcement came hours after he confirmed that Hope Hicks, one of the president's most trusted and longest-serving aides, had been diagnosed with the virus Thursday, The Associated Press reported.
Hicks had been with the president and other senior staff aboard Marine One and Air Force One en route to a Wednesday campaign rally in Minnesota and had accompanied the president to Tuesday’s presidential debate in Cleveland, along with members of the Trump family. They did not wear masks during the debate.
The president's infection had an obvious destabilizing effect on the nation, but all reports are that the federal government is operating normally. Vice President Mike Pence reported that he and his wife had tested negative for COVID-19.
The president's illness also seems sure to shape the future course of political events leading up to next month's presidential election, and the day may come when it is appropriate to analyze how the president's sickness reflects to his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that day is not today.
For now, everyone should be hoping the president recovers fully and without any complications. To act or imply otherwise would not be charitable, humane or in the best interest of the nation.
COVID-19 can infect anyone — the mighty and the weak. Taking pleasure in anyone’s illness is wrong. It’s not part of the American fabric to kick someone when they are down. Trying to take immediate political advantage of it is sure to backfire.
Soon after Trump's health announcement went public, Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden said he and his wife were sending their hopes for a swift recovery to the Trumps, later adding in a Tweet that, “We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.”
We join in those sentiments, as should the entire nation.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!