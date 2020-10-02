Tulsa World editorial: Get well soon, Mr. President

We wish President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump a quick and full recovery from COVID-19.

The White House announced Friday that the Trumps have tested positive for the viral infection that has killed more than 208,000 Americans this year.

The president's age, 74, and weight put him at risk of COVID-19 complications, but the White House said he was only experiencing mild symptoms and his physician said the Trumps were "both well at this time.”

The Trumps are quarantined at the White House, where they will have access to the best medical care available. The president plans to carry out his duties within the constraints of that isolation, his physician said.

Trump's announcement came hours after he confirmed that Hope Hicks, one of the president's most trusted and longest-serving aides, had been diagnosed with the virus Thursday, The Associated Press reported.

Hicks had been with the president and other senior staff aboard Marine One and Air Force One en route to a Wednesday campaign rally in Minnesota and had accompanied the president to Tuesday’s presidential debate in Cleveland, along with members of the Trump family. They did not wear masks during the debate.