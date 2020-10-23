 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa World editorial: Gateway bridge may need more money to meet expectations

Tulsa World editorial: Gateway bridge may need more money to meet expectations

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Gateway Bridge 2020 rendering - sunset

Gateway Bridge will replace the century-old pedestrian bridge that that the city says is no longer structurally sound. The city signed an agreement with Gathering Place in 2018 to construct the bridge with $27.4 million in public dollars and any private funds that could be raised.

 Michael Van Valkenburg Associates, Provided

When Tulsa voters approved a 2016 bond issue that included a new Arkansas River pedestrian bridge, they expected the project to be at least as good as the bridge it replaced.

The bridge currently on the drawing board doesn’t meet that standard.

Last week, city councilors pressured an official from Gathering Place to upgrade the planned bridge to include a shade structure on the bridge’s deck.

The city says a 2014 report found that the 100-year-old old bridge to be replaced in the project is structurally unsound and in danger of collapse.

Engineers told the city that the choice wasn’t between the new bridge and the old bridge, but between a new bridge and no bridge.

The old bridge — which weathered last spring’s floods without collapse — has long been closed and cut off from public use. It is scheduled to be demolished in late December or January. The new bridge is expected to be completed in late 2022 along with the city’s overhaul of Zink Dam.

Three years ago, Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, on behalf of the Gathering Place, won a city-sponsored design competition for a replacement, but the bridge pictured then was somewhat aspirational.

It included features that everyone agreed were important, but which weren’t funded.

Like shade.

Let’s be honest. Without something to block Oklahoma’s summer sun, the planned bridge will feel like a step backward for the runners, bikers and walkers who have been waiting a very long time for the east and west banks of the Arkansas to be spanned once again.

“Nobody wants to sit on a bench that doesn’t have any shade,” City Councilor Crista Patrick said after last week’s meeting, and we agree.

Adding shade would come at additional cost of $5 million to $6 million, according to Jeff Stava, director and trustee of Gathering Place.

When the city agreed to have the Gathering Place build the bridge on behalf of the River Parks Authority, everyone agreed that the cost of any enhancements beyond the city’s budgeted $27.4 million would be split between the city and private donors. That’s the deal, so it’s time to turn to private donors, hat in hand, to ask for the money to give Tulsa the bridge it expects and deserves.

The new bridge — called the Gateway Bridge — will, in fact, be the west entry to Gathering Place. A park that good deserves a bridge that is beautiful, functional, safe and shaded. The trick will be how to pay for it.

Featured video:

Gallery: Gateway Bridge proposal

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tulsa World editorial: There’s plenty of reason to think Thursday’s presidential debate won’t be much better than the first
Editorial

Tulsa World editorial: There’s plenty of reason to think Thursday’s presidential debate won’t be much better than the first

The first debate was a tiring fiasco, marked by constant interruptions — mainly by the president — and frustrations for supporters of both candidates. Little was learned and, we suspect, few minds were changed, the editorial says. Thursday's face-to-face debate will feature new rules, but we can't say they give us a lot of hope for a significantly better outcome.

Tulsa World editorial: Fast-growing virtual charter school attracts controversy
Editorial

Tulsa World editorial: Fast-growing virtual charter school attracts controversy

We don't oppose charter schools or virtual charter schools. For some children, they are the best opportunity for a good public education, the editorial says. We do, however, want to feel certain that the state's insufficient education funding is being used appropriately and that Epic is being held to the same standards as any other public school. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News