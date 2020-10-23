Tulsa World editorial: Gateway bridge may need more money to meet expectations

When Tulsa voters approved a 2016 bond issue that included a new Arkansas River pedestrian bridge, they expected the project to be at least as good as the bridge it replaced.

The bridge currently on the drawing board doesn’t meet that standard.

Last week, city councilors pressured an official from Gathering Place to upgrade the planned bridge to include a shade structure on the bridge’s deck.

The city says a 2014 report found that the 100-year-old old bridge to be replaced in the project is structurally unsound and in danger of collapse.

Engineers told the city that the choice wasn’t between the new bridge and the old bridge, but between a new bridge and no bridge.

The old bridge — which weathered last spring’s floods without collapse — has long been closed and cut off from public use. It is scheduled to be demolished in late December or January. The new bridge is expected to be completed in late 2022 along with the city’s overhaul of Zink Dam.

Three years ago, Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, on behalf of the Gathering Place, won a city-sponsored design competition for a replacement, but the bridge pictured then was somewhat aspirational.