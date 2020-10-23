Tulsa World editorial: Gateway bridge may need more money to meet expectations

When Tulsa voters approved a 2016 bond issue that included a new Arkansas River pedestrian bridge, they expected the project to be at least as good as the bridge it replaced.
The bridge currently on the drawing board doesn’t meet that standard.
Last week, city councilors pressured an official from Gathering Place to upgrade the planned bridge to include a shade structure on the bridge’s deck.
The city says a 2014 report found that the 100-year-old old bridge to be replaced in the project is structurally unsound and in danger of collapse.
Engineers told the city that the choice wasn’t between the new bridge and the old bridge, but between a new bridge and no bridge.
The old bridge — which weathered last spring’s floods without collapse — has long been closed and cut off from public use. It is scheduled to be demolished in late December or January. The new bridge is expected to be completed in late 2022 along with the city’s overhaul of Zink Dam.
Three years ago, Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates, on behalf of the Gathering Place, won a city-sponsored design competition for a replacement, but the bridge pictured then was somewhat aspirational.
It included features that everyone agreed were important, but which weren’t funded.
Like shade.
Let’s be honest. Without something to block Oklahoma’s summer sun, the planned bridge will feel like a step backward for the runners, bikers and walkers who have been waiting a very long time for the east and west banks of the Arkansas to be spanned once again.
“Nobody wants to sit on a bench that doesn’t have any shade,” City Councilor Crista Patrick said after last week’s meeting, and we agree.
Adding shade would come at additional cost of $5 million to $6 million, according to Jeff Stava, director and trustee of Gathering Place.
When the city agreed to have the Gathering Place build the bridge on behalf of the River Parks Authority, everyone agreed that the cost of any enhancements beyond the city’s budgeted $27.4 million would be split between the city and private donors. That’s the deal, so it’s time to turn to private donors, hat in hand, to ask for the money to give Tulsa the bridge it expects and deserves.
The new bridge — called the Gateway Bridge — will, in fact, be the west entry to Gathering Place. A park that good deserves a bridge that is beautiful, functional, safe and shaded. The trick will be how to pay for it.
Featured video:
Gallery: Gateway Bridge proposal
Gateway Bridge over Arkansas River - artist rendering 2020
Gateway Bridge 2020 rendering - sunset
Next wave of Gathering Place/Zink Lake/river projects
Gateway Bridge - afternoon
How would Gateway Bridge connect on the west bank?
Gateway Bridge - daytime
Gateway Bridge rendering - deck plan
Gateway Bridge at night
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!