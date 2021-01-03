Tulsa World editorial: Former Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Keith Ballard faces a health challenge with grace, class and dignity

We saw that same courage and driving mission in his response to his diagnosis.

“I can’t control whether or not I have ALS,” he told the Tulsa World’s Andrea Eger. “What I can control is I can be courageous in this thing. Grace, class and dignity — those are the three words I tell myself.

“Every single morning I start my day with a prayer asking for courage on this day,” he said.

Ballard told Eger that he intends to continue working with education graduate students at OU as long as he can because he loves his work and loves what he is doing.

That doesn’t surprise us a bit. Generations of Oklahoma school children, teachers, principals, superintendents, taxpayers and ordinary citizens have benefited from Keith Ballard’s dedication, his principles and his friendship, and it is only natural that his aim is to continue serving as long as he can.

We are a better city and a better state for the tireless efforts of this man whose grace, class and dignity are a model for us all. We wish him nothing but the best as he faces this great challenge.

