Tulsa World editorial: Forgive us if we take legislative efforts to "improve" state transparency laws with a grain of salt

Oklahoma legislators are talking about changes to the state's two most important transparency laws.

While some of the changes being discussed are reasonable, we are deeply concerned anytime lawmakers climb into the Open Meetings Act or the Open Records Act. It’s concern based on experience. The vast majority of legislative history on those two laws have been efforts to make them weaker and provide illegitimate hiding places for bureaucrats and special interests.

So, when the idea of "improving" either of the laws is on the agenda, the first order of business should be to improve them in actuality.

One idea is to extend the law passed hastily this year to ease the use of teleconference meetings by public agencies.

An obvious lesson of the pandemic is that we can meet without being in the same room. And, by and large, our experience with public agencies meeting by Zoom or similar platforms under the new rule has been within the spirit of openness. Indeed, it makes public access to public meetings easier, at least for those who have Wi-Fi.

The law expires Nov. 1, and we can support extending it, but think it needs some repair work.