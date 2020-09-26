Tulsa World editorial: For Jo Anna Dossett

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Political newcomer Jo Anna Dossett has an optimistic view and focused plan for Senate District 35 that we believe suits the constituents well.

Dossett is a 16-year public school teacher motivated to run for office after seeing repeated state revenue failures and the Legislature’s continued struggle to prioritize education.

Her experience touches on how the state’s top incarceration rates, lack of health care and underfunded schools affect families and children. She wants to be part of turning around the state’s priorities.

Dossett supported Medicaid expansion with plans to continue smart-on-crime reforms and expanding mental and physical health options. She stands against regressive taxation and for education funding transparency.

Her opponent, longtime Republican activist and attorney Cheryl Baber, is an intelligent and capable candidate. But we disagree with some of her positions, such as support for private school tuition tax credits.