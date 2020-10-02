Tulsa World editorial: For Connie Dodson for District 6

Tulsa City Councilor Connie Dodson has used her three terms in office to shore up infrastructure, expand health care and renovate a park and fire station. She deserves a fourth term.

As one of the longest-serving councilors, Dodson has focused on the foundational needs of her east Tulsa constituency. Her attention has been focused on basic needs and quality-of-life problems her residents face.

Dodson helped secure $25 million in the Improve Our Tulsa package for road projects. That includes 11 miles of arterial streets, 10 major intersections, seven bridges and six residential projects.

She successfully argued to widen 41st Street between Garnett Road and 129th East Avenue and add sidewalks.

The construction of the Community Health Connection clinic in partnership with Union schools stands as a significant improvement. The project creates efficiencies by working with another public entity to provide more health care services in the area.

Dodson pushed for the McCullough Park $3.5 million upgrade that included a new playground, skating area and splash pad.