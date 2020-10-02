 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa World editorial: For Connie Dodson for District 6

Tulsa World editorial: For Connie Dodson for District 6

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Connie Dodson (copy)

Councilor Connie Dodson

 COURTESY

Tulsa City Councilor Connie Dodson has used her three terms in office to shore up infrastructure, expand health care and renovate a park and fire station. She deserves a fourth term.

As one of the longest-serving councilors, Dodson has focused on the foundational needs of her east Tulsa constituency. Her attention has been focused on basic needs and quality-of-life problems her residents face.

Dodson helped secure $25 million in the Improve Our Tulsa package for road projects. That includes 11 miles of arterial streets, 10 major intersections, seven bridges and six residential projects.

She successfully argued to widen 41st Street between Garnett Road and 129th East Avenue and add sidewalks.

The construction of the Community Health Connection clinic in partnership with Union schools stands as a significant improvement. The project creates efficiencies by working with another public entity to provide more health care services in the area.

Dodson pushed for the McCullough Park $3.5 million upgrade that included a new playground, skating area and splash pad.

Her support of public safety includes funding to renovate the Eastside Fire Station. She backed efforts to boost the police department programs, city jail and the city’s Sobering Center.

We disagree with Dodson’s position against the city’s mask mandate. She bowed to public pressure rather than adopting recommendations from public health experts.

District 6 is bounded, in general, north-south between Archer to 41st streets with some neighborhoods extending to 61st Street. The east-west lines go from about U.S. 169 to past 193rd East Avenue.

It’s a district struggling with commercial development.

This is the primary issues raised by Dodson’s challenger, Christian Bengel. He believes the city has left the district behind and needs a stronger voice.

We recognize east Tulsa is a land of opportunity in need of stronger development, but think Dodson is better prepared for that challenge. We’ve seen her grow into a tough job, and while we disagree with her at times, we have never doubted her desire to lead and represent District 6.

We believe Dodson has been a consistent advocate to tackle the next challenge, and endorse her reelection.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tulsa World editorial endorsement: Tulsa World supports SQ 805 and SQ 814
Editorial

Tulsa World editorial endorsement: Tulsa World supports SQ 805 and SQ 814

  • Updated

State Question 805 would stop judges from using previous nonviolent convictions as a justification for increasing prison sentences for people convicted of new nonviolent crimes. State Question 814 would redistribute money the state receives from an enormous 1998 multistate legal settlement with tobacco companies. 

Tulsa World editorial: Forgive us if we take legislative efforts to "improve" state transparency laws with a grain of salt
Editorial

Tulsa World editorial: Forgive us if we take legislative efforts to "improve" state transparency laws with a grain of salt

  • Updated

While some of the changes being discussed are reasonable, we are deeply concerned anytime lawmakers climb into the Open Meetings Act or the Open Records Act. It’s concern based on experience. The vast majority of legislative history on those two laws have been efforts to make them weaker and provide illegitimate hiding places for bureaucrats and special interests.

Tulsa World editorial: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe needs to accept debate challenge
Editorial

Tulsa World editorial: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe needs to accept debate challenge

  • Updated

"Debates are not just about telling the voters where you stand," the editorial says. "They're also about contrasting your ideas and accomplishments with those of your opponent. They're about showing how well you think on your feet. They're about demonstrating that your attitude and personality are what Oklahomans want representing them in Washington.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News