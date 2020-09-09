Tulsa World editorial: Faster COVID-19 vaccine schedule brings skepticism and questions of politics

Federal health officials have told states to be ready to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine to health workers and high-risk people by late October or early November. Not long after that, we would hope to see the vaccine spread to the general public.
Previously, the best hope had been that a vaccine would be distributed around the end of the year. If there were no doubt about politics intruding into the scientific process, the news that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is talking about having a vaccine ready sooner would obviously be greeted with enthusiasm by everyone.
More than 6.3 million Americans have contracted COVID-19, and more than 189,000 have died as a result. In Oklahoma, the disease is particularly rampant because of inattention and poor policy at the highest levels. Recently, the number of new cases in the state has risen at a rate of more than 1,000 a day. More than 850 Oklahomans have died from COVID-19.
If good science allows a faster end to the COVID-19 pandemic through vaccination, everyone should celebrate and roll up their sleeves.
But some experts and politicians are skeptical about the announcement of a pre-election distribution of a vaccine. They suggested that the vetting process may be getting rushed to get a vaccine out ahead of Election Day. It’s impossible to know if those suspicions are accurate or not.
A delayed vaccine is obviously better than a rushed vaccine that doesn’t work, doesn’t work as well as it should or, worst of all, is dangerous. We want the vaccine-makers to take long enough on their work to make sure they have a safe, effective product — not one day more or less.
The process should be driven urgently by public health and regulated by scientific norms. There’s not a place for politics in it or at least there shouldn’t be.
Of course, everything about COVID-19 is political.
The best alternative is to rely on proven, credible and relatively independent sources. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the World Health Organization and, locally, Tulsa Health Department Executive Director Bruce Dart fit that bill.
Ultimately, there will be an element of faith involved in any vaccination process, and too many Americans don’t have faith in their government. We do, however, have faith in science, if it is allowed to do its job properly.
A quick, effective vaccine will be a victory not for any given politician but for the entire nation. A rushed failed vaccine could easily be a disaster for everyone, but especially for any politician responsible for such a fiasco.
