Tulsa World editorial: Fast-growing virtual charter school attracts controversy

Concerns about state oversight of Epic Charter Schools — Oklahoma’s largest public school — keep growing.
Last week, the state board that sponsors Epic voted to start the process of terminating its contract.
A few days later, Tulsa World reporter Andrea Eger broke the news that Phyllis Shepherd, the one member of the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board who voted against the termination process, is a relative of one of Epic’s co-founders.
(Another member of the board, who wasn’t present for the Tuesday vote, has signed an affidavit on behalf of Epic’s for-profit operator, which is shielding its spending records of at least $80 million in taxpayer funds from the State Auditor and Inspector’s Office.)
Meanwhile, the state Board of Education voted on Monday to demand return of $11.2 million in taxpayer funds from Epic based on an investigative audit by the state auditor.
Ready for some oversight irony? Oklahoma has not as two state school boards: One for schools that meet online and sometimes in classrooms, another for schools that meet in classrooms, but sometimes online. The virtual school board convened Tuesday in Oklahoma City, meeting in person. The other school board met the previous day, virtually.
In such a confusing oversight situation, Epic has quickly grown to be the state’s largest public school and the one most mired in controversy. It’s size (some 61,000 students), profit element, marketing efforts and pioneering use of online education make it unique in the state.
The first part of a state audit of Epic, released earlier this month, alleged chronically inaccurate cost accounting that allowed school officials to boost their personal earnings by nearly $2 million through their for-profit charter school management company.
The audit also says Epic Youth Services, a related for-profit arm of Epic, was alleged to have “improperly transferred” $203,000 in public money from the student Learning Fund account to help cover payroll shortages at Epic’s California charter school.
Epic’s response amounts to: Ignore the smoke. There is no fire. The controversy stems from vehement opposition to public school choice, the school says.
We don’t oppose charter schools or virtual charter schools. For some children, they are the best opportunity for a good public education.
We do, however, want to feel certain that the state’s insufficient education funding is being used appropriately and that Epic is being held to the same standards as any other public school.
Two steps in that direction would be making one state school board out of two and demanding that Epic show where its not it’s state money is going.
