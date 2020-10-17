Tulsa World editorial: Fast-growing virtual charter school attracts controversy

Concerns about state oversight of Epic Charter Schools — Oklahoma’s largest public school — keep growing.

Last week, the state board that sponsors Epic voted to start the process of terminating its contract.

A few days later, Tulsa World reporter Andrea Eger broke the news that Phyllis Shepherd, the one member of the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board who voted against the termination process, is a relative of one of Epic’s co-founders.

(Another member of the board, who wasn’t present for the Tuesday vote, has signed an affidavit on behalf of Epic’s for-profit operator, which is shielding its spending records of at least $80 million in taxpayer funds from the State Auditor and Inspector’s Office.)

Meanwhile, the state Board of Education voted on Monday to demand return of $11.2 million in taxpayer funds from Epic based on an investigative audit by the state auditor.

Ready for some oversight irony? Oklahoma has not as two state school boards: One for schools that meet online and sometimes in classrooms, another for schools that meet in classrooms, but sometimes online. The virtual school board convened Tuesday in Oklahoma City, meeting in person. The other school board met the previous day, virtually.