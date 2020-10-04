Tulsa World editorial: Faced with COVID-19, state cancels prison visitation

The state prison system has suspended prisoner visitation because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previously, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections suspended visitation, but reinstated it. With the numbers of prisoner infections at unacceptable levels, the state has again cut off in-person contact for prisoners.

Visitation is an important part of a prisoner’s life. It maintains a connection to the outside world, family and a reason to maintain hope in a very depressing situation.

It’s also important to prison safety. Visitation makes prisoners more easily managed, which is critical to a system as understaffed as DOC is.

Corrections officials termed the decision “unfortunate, albeit necessary,” which is correct on both accounts.

Look at the map of rural counties with the highest rates of COVID-19 infections. In some cases, adjacent counties are among those with the lowest infection rates.

What do the high infection rate counties have that their neighbors do not? The answer is usually a prison.

DOC has declared eight prisons to be COVID-19 hot spots, meaning they have infection rates of at least 20% among prisoners kept in cells or 15% among prisoners kept in open bay housing.