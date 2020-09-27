Tulsa World editorial: Even if state leaders fail to act to slow the COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma, each of us must

So much for the pandemic’s summer lull.
Driven by Labor Day activities, a resumption of fall sports and other large gatherings, September is headed toward being the worst month the state has seen for COVID-19 infections.
That inevitably will be followed by another spike: the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state, the experts say.
Oklahoma is not alone in this dire condition.
Coronavirus cases are rising in 21 states and the majority of American citizens are susceptible to the virus, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testified to a congressional committee last week.
Oklahoma’s situation is among the worst in the nation.
The latest weekly case count from the White House Coronavirus Task Force shows Oklahoma infections accelerating at a rate double the national average. Only five states are seeing the pandemic spread faster.
A third of the state — 25 counties, including Tulsa County — remain in the task force’s red zone for the highest levels of virus transmission.
All those numbers have obvious public health implications:
Gov. Kevin Stitt should order anyone going into a public place where safe distancing isn’t possible to wear a mask in any county in the red zone. Tulsa has already done so, but suburbs have not, putting our shared medical facilities at risk.
The Tulsa City Council should extend the city’s mask ordinance beyond Nov. 30 and apply it to anyone over age 10. That’s reasonable and supported by good science.
State universities need to reconsider their decisions to play football. At the very least, they should stop allowing fans into their stadiums, an obvious and needless opportunity to spread a communicable disease.
If state leaders fail to do what is obviously needed to protect the public, each of us must act individually.
Don’t go into public places unless you genuinely need to. If you’re sick, don’t go out at all.
Regardless of what your local city has decided, do not go into a public place without a proper mask.
Maintain a proper distance of at least six feet from strangers in public places.
Wash your hands routinely and thoroughly.
Follow directional markings in retail businesses.
The failure of state and local officials to protect the public they serve is shameful and dangerous. It allows the pandemic and its trail of death to expand.
But, regardless of the moral culpability of leaders who refuse to lead, every individual can and should act in the best interest of society.
