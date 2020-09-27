 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa World editorial: Even if state leaders fail to act to slow the COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma, each of us must

Tulsa World editorial: Even if state leaders fail to act to slow the COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma, each of us must

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Obesity

This 2020 electron microscope image shows a SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. 

 NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES

So much for the pandemic’s summer lull.

Driven by Labor Day activities, a resumption of fall sports and other large gatherings, September is headed toward being the worst month the state has seen for COVID-19 infections.

That inevitably will be followed by another spike: the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state, the experts say.

Oklahoma is not alone in this dire condition.

Coronavirus cases are rising in 21 states and the majority of American citizens are susceptible to the virus, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testified to a congressional committee last week.

Oklahoma’s situation is among the worst in the nation.

The latest weekly case count from the White House Coronavirus Task Force shows Oklahoma infections accelerating at a rate double the national average. Only five states are seeing the pandemic spread faster.

A third of the state — 25 counties, including Tulsa County — remain in the task force’s red zone for the highest levels of virus transmission.

All those numbers have obvious public health implications:

Gov. Kevin Stitt should order anyone going into a public place where safe distancing isn’t possible to wear a mask in any county in the red zone. Tulsa has already done so, but suburbs have not, putting our shared medical facilities at risk.

The Tulsa City Council should extend the city’s mask ordinance beyond Nov. 30 and apply it to anyone over age 10. That’s reasonable and supported by good science.

State universities need to reconsider their decisions to play football. At the very least, they should stop allowing fans into their stadiums, an obvious and needless opportunity to spread a communicable disease.

If state leaders fail to do what is obviously needed to protect the public, each of us must act individually.

Don’t go into public places unless you genuinely need to. If you’re sick, don’t go out at all.

Regardless of what your local city has decided, do not go into a public place without a proper mask.

Maintain a proper distance of at least six feet from strangers in public places.

Wash your hands routinely and thoroughly.

Follow directional markings in retail businesses.

The failure of state and local officials to protect the public they serve is shameful and dangerous. It allows the pandemic and its trail of death to expand.

But, regardless of the moral culpability of leaders who refuse to lead, every individual can and should act in the best interest of society.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tulsa World editorial: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe needs to accept debate challenge
Editorial

Tulsa World editorial: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe needs to accept debate challenge

  • Updated

"Debates are not just about telling the voters where you stand," the editorial says. "They're also about contrasting your ideas and accomplishments with those of your opponent. They're about showing how well you think on your feet. They're about demonstrating that your attitude and personality are what Oklahomans want representing them in Washington.

Tulsa World editorial endorsement: Tulsa World supports SQ 805 and SQ 814
Editorial

Tulsa World editorial endorsement: Tulsa World supports SQ 805 and SQ 814

  • Updated

State Question 805 would stop judges from using previous nonviolent convictions as a justification for increasing prison sentences for people convicted of new nonviolent crimes. State Question 814 would redistribute money the state receives from an enormous 1998 multistate legal settlement with tobacco companies. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News