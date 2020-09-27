Tulsa World editorial: Even if state leaders fail to act to slow the COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma, each of us must

A third of the state — 25 counties, including Tulsa County — remain in the task force’s red zone for the highest levels of virus transmission.

All those numbers have obvious public health implications:

Gov. Kevin Stitt should order anyone going into a public place where safe distancing isn’t possible to wear a mask in any county in the red zone. Tulsa has already done so, but suburbs have not, putting our shared medical facilities at risk.

The Tulsa City Council should extend the city’s mask ordinance beyond Nov. 30 and apply it to anyone over age 10. That’s reasonable and supported by good science.

State universities need to reconsider their decisions to play football. At the very least, they should stop allowing fans into their stadiums, an obvious and needless opportunity to spread a communicable disease.

If state leaders fail to do what is obviously needed to protect the public, each of us must act individually.

Don’t go into public places unless you genuinely need to. If you’re sick, don’t go out at all.

Regardless of what your local city has decided, do not go into a public place without a proper mask.