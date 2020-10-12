Tulsa World editorial: Eroding relationship between state and tribes must be fixed

The latest rift follows a contentious disagreement over tribal gaming compacts across the state that have landed in court.

The wisdom of the EPA remains to be seen, but we are concerned about the growing strain between tribal and state governments.

Currently, outside groups are now pressuring members of Congress to introduce legislation that would disestablish the reservation boundaries, a move that is certain to cause more friction with the tribes.

For generations, tribes have been welcomed and important partners in Oklahoma communities. They support public projects from roads to schools and provide health care. Their reach extends beyond their tribal citizens.

The history of Oklahoma is intertwined with tribal history. This is particularly notable today — a holiday once widely celebrated as Columbus Day.

By recognizing the atrocities brought upon indigenous people and that America existed well before the arrival of white Europeans, today is now often a celebration of tribal cultures.

Oklahoma ought to be a leader in showing how tribes and state government can get along and benefit from each other.