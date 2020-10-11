Tulsa World editorial: Epic officials are the problem, not all virtual programs or school choice

That’s ridiculous and a scare tactic to divert attention.

Oklahomans have embraced school choice, with districts adding more virtual and alternative programs. Charter schools have been available for decades, including other statewide virtual programs. Those continue to grow.

All these public school options come with an expectation of complete transparency of tax dollars, adherence to laws, good governance and strong academic performance.

Epic blended and one-on-one programs have received State Report Card grades of a C to D. A pressing issue is about how its leaders handle and profit off public funds.

Epic officials are under investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and federal investigators for their questionable financial conduct.

Imagine if these allegations and investigations were against school administrators in a traditional brick-and-mortar public district. Taxpayers would rightly be outraged and call for immediate action.

The State Board of Education has sanctioned districts and officials for lesser infractions on administrative cost reporting.

Epic operators should be held to the same standard and not get a pass from state leaders.