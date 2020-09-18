Tulsa World editorial endorsement: Rep. Melissa Provenzano achieves many goals in her first term, deserving re-election

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two years ago, former school administrator Melissa Provenzano entered the Oklahoma House for District 79 on the wave of pro-education and change.

She has accomplished much in a short amount of time.

Provenzano has been a leader in turning around the priorities of the Legislature to focus on schools, health care and criminal justice reforms. She has earned a reputation as a bipartisan worker with impressive constituent services.

Among her key pieces of legislation are providing a cost-of-living adjustment for retired first responders, teachers and state employees; funding for schools to expand Advanced Placement courses; and streamlining processes to encourage more teachers into the workforce.

Provenzano worked on the bill creating a path for a new veterans health care facility to be located downtown in the Kerr and Edmondson buildings. She backed Gov. Kevin Stitt’s funding bill to expand Medicaid in his SoonerCare 2.0 plan before he pulled it.

To strengthen public transparency, she backed a measure granting the Legislature the power to examine all state agency contracts and require analysis or methodology upon request.