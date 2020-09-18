Tulsa World editorial endorsement: Rep. Melissa Provenzano achieves many goals in her first term, deserving re-election

Two years ago, former school administrator Melissa Provenzano entered the Oklahoma House for District 79 on the wave of pro-education and change.
She has accomplished much in a short amount of time.
Provenzano has been a leader in turning around the priorities of the Legislature to focus on schools, health care and criminal justice reforms. She has earned a reputation as a bipartisan worker with impressive constituent services.
Among her key pieces of legislation are providing a cost-of-living adjustment for retired first responders, teachers and state employees; funding for schools to expand Advanced Placement courses; and streamlining processes to encourage more teachers into the workforce.
Provenzano worked on the bill creating a path for a new veterans health care facility to be located downtown in the Kerr and Edmondson buildings. She backed Gov. Kevin Stitt’s funding bill to expand Medicaid in his SoonerCare 2.0 plan before he pulled it.
To strengthen public transparency, she backed a measure granting the Legislature the power to examine all state agency contracts and require analysis or methodology upon request.
House District 79 is located in southeast Tulsa, running from Yale Avenue to some areas east of Oklahoma 169 with a north tip near 41st Street and following south to 81st Street.
Provenzano’s constituent outreach commitment includes weekly office hours, social media, town halls and other personal communication, often linking residents of her district to needed state services and programs.
Her goals for her next term are specific, appropriate and achievable.
Provenzano wants to start tackling the burden of higher education debt by passing a student loan borrower’s bill of rights as a consumer protection and transparency measure.
She supports reforming the fines, fees and cash bail system to end incarcerating nonviolent defendants for being too poor to pay bail while waiting for a court hearing.
Two other priorities are legislation to end surprise medical bills through transparency in health care billing and allow for public safety districts, an important step to make city government less dependent on unreliable sales taxes.
We support her efforts on these worthy state goals and believe her constituents benefit from her service.
Provenzano deserves to be re-elected.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!