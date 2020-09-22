Tulsa World editorial endorsement: In Senate District 39, Dave Rader is better prepared for difficult times ahead

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We will admit to some ambivalence about who to endorse in Senate District 39, the constituency at the heart of midtown Tulsa.

Incumbent Republican Dave Rader has done some things to distinguish himself as an independent lawmaker, especially taking three politically difficult votes for tax increases to increase teacher pay in 2018.

When other supposedly pro-education Republicans were sitting down, Rader stood up. He admitted at the time that it might cost him political support, but said he was doing it because it was the right thing to do.

It was, and it is the dominant reason why we give our endorsement to him today.

We have also been impressed by his strong efforts to repeal the state’s unproductive capital gains tax break, which creates very few jobs and costs too much money. Again, he was swimming upstream in a Republican river because that’s what his heart told him to do.

That said, we can’t give an endorsement without reservation. It needs to be said that Rader’s advocacy for a plan to give tax credits to people who donate to private schools — a backdoor voucher mechanism that sends public money to private schools — rankles us and many other public school supporters. It’s bad policy all the way around.