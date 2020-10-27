Tulsa World editorial endorsement: In House District 30, Mark Lawson is a courageous leader with a servant's heart

The House District 30 race features two genial, moderate, thoughtful candidates: two-term incumbent Republican Mark Lawson and Democratic challenger Chuck Threadgill.

Lawson is a proven quantity who courageously voted for a tax package to increase teacher pay in 2018, and we will stand by him.

We don’t agree with everything Lawson represents. In particular, we take issue with his campaign website’s reference to the need to “stop the flow of state benefits to illegals.” The language is dated and embarrassing, and the claim is spurious.

Elsewhere, however, Lawson has been a genuine force for good in the Legislature. His efforts on behalf of juveniles in state custody this year — partially unfulfilled because of the pandemic’s early end to the legislative session — were smart, progressive and the work of someone who has been on the front lines of providing human services.

He favors smart-on-crime efforts, although he opposes State Question 805 because of details in its design. He remains open to the idea of bail reform.

He opposes vouchers until public schools are funded adequately, and that includes proposed tax credit schemes to fund private school scholarships.