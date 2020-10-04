Tulsa World editorial endorsement: All eight appellate judges on retention ballot deserve reelection

Eight state appellate judges will be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

All are on a nonpartisan retention ballot, meaning voters get a yes-no vote on whether to retain the judges or not.

Some appellate judges represent particular districts, but are all elected by all the voters of Oklahoma.

If a judge is not retained, the Judicial Nominating Committee will vet potential replacements for Gov. Kevin Stitt to appoint, but it’s important to point out that no judge has ever lost a retention contest.

Judicial elections are often the most difficult to voters because the work of judges is not political in nature. Judges don’t campaign in the sense that most of us understand that word. They don’t promise to shape the way they will do their job according to what they think the voters want. Their promise is to follow the law.

That is appropriate for obvious reasons.

The standard for judicial retention isn’t whether the judges on the ballot have decided issues according to the winds of popular opinion, but, rather, if they have followed the law.

In our opinion, the candidates on the retention ballot meet the that standard and should be retained.