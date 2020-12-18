Tulsa World editorial: DACA resumes taking applications but Congress needs to do more

The U.S. Supreme Court in June blocked the administration’s attempt to end the program. Officials then tried to wire around the ruling, announcing it would not take any new applications and reduce renewals to a year. A federal judge overruled those steps.

Although wrong, Trump’s actions also reflect frustration with Congress.

The U.S. immigration system needs a complete overhaul. It is based on antiquated ideas and theories concerning immigration and the workforce.

Rather than continue with stopgaps and half measures based on reversible executive action, lawmakers need to get serious about how best to craft a fair, productive and permanent immigration program.

A better system would be to take out the political rhetoric steeped in xenophobia and concentrate on our workforce needs and family considerations.

In its current form, U.S. immigration has layers of conflicting and punitive laws with unrealistic or nonexistent paths to legal residency and citizenship.

The more effective approach would allow for updates in economic and emigration trends while preserving families.