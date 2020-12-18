Tulsa World editorial: DACA resumes taking applications but Congress needs to do more

Applications are once again being accepted for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program after a federal judge ordered it restored.
Known as DACA, the program shields young people from deportation if they were brought illegally into the country by their parents and meet other criteria such as school enrollment, work history and clean criminal background.
It does not grant legal residency or a path to citizenship. It is a cruel limbo for many young people who call America their home. But, it is the only life raft available to them.
DACA is a bandage to a bleeding and broken immigration system.
Only Congress can change the immigration laws to provide true health.
President Barack Obama used presidential memorandums to create the program to protect youth from punishment for crimes of their parents. He also prioritized deportations for criminals.
It was an act born out of frustration with congressional inaction. DACA is patterned after the Dream Act, which has been pending in Congress since 2000.
Still, the U.S. set deportation records under the Obama administration.
President Donald Trump came into office pledging a crackdown on immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally regardless of age or circumstance. He issued memorandums to dismantle the program, leading to lawsuits.
The U.S. Supreme Court in June blocked the administration’s attempt to end the program. Officials then tried to wire around the ruling, announcing it would not take any new applications and reduce renewals to a year. A federal judge overruled those steps.
Although wrong, Trump’s actions also reflect frustration with Congress.
The U.S. immigration system needs a complete overhaul. It is based on antiquated ideas and theories concerning immigration and the workforce.
Rather than continue with stopgaps and half measures based on reversible executive action, lawmakers need to get serious about how best to craft a fair, productive and permanent immigration program.
A better system would be to take out the political rhetoric steeped in xenophobia and concentrate on our workforce needs and family considerations.
In its current form, U.S. immigration has layers of conflicting and punitive laws with unrealistic or nonexistent paths to legal residency and citizenship.
The more effective approach would allow for updates in economic and emigration trends while preserving families.
We support the restoration of DACA as less than what is needed but more than what would exist otherwise. At the same time, we insist Congress do more. The U.S. needs bold leaders to take on moral and financially responsible reform that embraces American values.
