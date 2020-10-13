Tulsa World editorial: COVID-19 crisis doesn't need to push crises in evictions and homelessness

Despite concerted efforts to prevent it, Tulsa’s eviction rate is once again approaching unacceptable pre-pandemic levels.

Avenues are available to tenants who don’t want to lose their rental homes, but advocates worry that information about those options may not be getting to the people who need it.

Before the pandemic, Tulsa had the 11th highest eviction rate in the nation, averaging 1,200 cases a month. Tulsa returned to that level in September, according to data from Access to Justice.

More than one-third of all eviction cases in Tulsa this year have been filed since Aug. 25, the first day landlords could seek evictions after a months-long CARES Act moratorium on evictions from properties covered by federal funding, such as Section 8 housing.

Ten days after the congressional moratorium expired, the Trump administration replaced it with a broader moratorium through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC action blocks any eviction based on failure to pay rent for any tenants who has had a loss of income.

Landlords can still seek evictions based on other reasons, such as tenant threats, but the biggest problem may be informing tenants of their rights.