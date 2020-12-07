Tulsa World editorial: Congress ought to pass defense spending and stimulus package bills

In the short time left in the current Congressional session, lawmakers need to pass two important pieces of legislation: defense spending and a second stimulus package.
Both are being held up for political posturing, which is bad for the nation.
The defense bill — which has passed every year for more than a half century — has bipartisan backing. It would appropriate about $740 billion to the military, a vital part of our national defense
But President Donald Trump has threatened to veto the bill if he cannot get an amendment attached meant to punish social media platforms and if it doesn’t block removal of Confederate generals’ names from military bases.
Trump is among critics of Section 230 of the Communications and Decency Act, which allows tech companies to decide how to moderate their platforms and protects them from liability about the content its users post.
As popular platforms such as Twitter and Facebook began fact-checking content, Trump and other conservatives charge that companies are using it to censor their voices.
Perhaps it’s time to re-evaluate the 1996 act — the Federal Communications Commission pledged in October to review the section — but there’s no reason to tie up military funding in the process. The two are not related.
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, told reporters on Wednesday that the provision “has nothing to do with the military.” Though, he also criticizes the tech companies’ use of the provision.
“You can’t do it in this bill,” Inhofe said. “I don’t want it on this bill because we can’t have a bill if that language is in it.
Congress ought to pass the military spending bill and be prepared to override a Trump veto.
The other, more challenging job, is to get an agreement on a second stimulus package. House Democrats started with a request of about $3 trillion, which Senate Republicans rejected as too expensive.
A $908 billion compromise bill is on the table, pushed by Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-West Virginia, and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. Aspects of the proposal are to reinstate jobless benefits with $300 a week for 18 weeks, provide $288 billion to struggling small businesses and $160 billion for economically hit cities and states.
The stimulus and defense bills are needed. They would not only keep the U.S. economy from buckling under the continuing pandemic pressure, but demonstrate that our national leaders are capable of coming together in times of crisis.
