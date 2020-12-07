Tulsa World editorial: Congress ought to pass defense spending and stimulus package bills

In the short time left in the current Congressional session, lawmakers need to pass two important pieces of legislation: defense spending and a second stimulus package.

Both are being held up for political posturing, which is bad for the nation.

The defense bill — which has passed every year for more than a half century — has bipartisan backing. It would appropriate about $740 billion to the military, a vital part of our national defense

But President Donald Trump has threatened to veto the bill if he cannot get an amendment attached meant to punish social media platforms and if it doesn’t block removal of Confederate generals’ names from military bases.

Trump is among critics of Section 230 of the Communications and Decency Act, which allows tech companies to decide how to moderate their platforms and protects them from liability about the content its users post.

As popular platforms such as Twitter and Facebook began fact-checking content, Trump and other conservatives charge that companies are using it to censor their voices.