Tulsa World editorial: Congratulations to Jenks and Bixby football teams for earning state titles

But, it’s also dangerous, and adults on site have a responsibility to student safety that includes ensuring pandemic protocols are observed.

Jenks schools released an apology, accepting the criticism and pledging to do more in the future to adhere to safety recommendations. It was a stand-up move, which we appreciate.

The apology was necessary and ought to be taken seriously, but Jenks school officials are not the only ones responsible.

Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association and stadium officials fell short of their duty to maintain a safe environment for students. OSSAA leadership acknowledged its failure this week and promised to work more closely with the University of Central Oklahoma as the state championships conclude.

Public health officials have discouraged large gatherings in general. If those are to be held, they must do so only with the strictest public health safety standards.

If some of those attending later test positive for the virus, we encourage cooperation with the health department contact tracers. That is crucial for stemming the infection spread.