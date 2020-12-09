Tulsa World editorial: Congratulations to Jenks and Bixby football teams for earning state titles

Congratulations to Jenks and Bixby high schools, which won state championships Saturday in the top two divisions of Oklahoma high school football.
The accomplishments are remarkable — worthy reflections on two excellent schools. The Bixby squad is on a three-peat state champion streak. Jenks can boast 17 state titles, 10 since 2000.
Two other local teams, Lincoln Christian and Holland Hall, will square off for the 3A championship on Friday in Edmond. Good luck to both squads.
The schools accomplishments are a highlight for the students, schools and communities during a year otherwise filled with frustrations, uncertainty and obstacles created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Jenks victory, however, is tempered by images captured during and after the game. Photos show fans sitting in close proximity, many without masks or not wearing masks properly. A post-game photo of the student section has generated local and national criticism for its complete absence of pandemic protocols. Students are standing arm-in-arm, almost none wearing masks.
It’s a difficult image to see during a time of record Oklahoma infections and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and rising deaths. We hope it isn’t one that will haunt the school.
We understand teenagers getting carried away in the moment of joy. It’s hard not to hug and cheer when such an accomplishment has been reached.
But, it’s also dangerous, and adults on site have a responsibility to student safety that includes ensuring pandemic protocols are observed.
Jenks schools released an apology, accepting the criticism and pledging to do more in the future to adhere to safety recommendations. It was a stand-up move, which we appreciate.
The apology was necessary and ought to be taken seriously, but Jenks school officials are not the only ones responsible.
Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association and stadium officials fell short of their duty to maintain a safe environment for students. OSSAA leadership acknowledged its failure this week and promised to work more closely with the University of Central Oklahoma as the state championships conclude.
Public health officials have discouraged large gatherings in general. If those are to be held, they must do so only with the strictest public health safety standards.
If some of those attending later test positive for the virus, we encourage cooperation with the health department contact tracers. That is crucial for stemming the infection spread.
The athletes and their coaches deserve praise for their performance on the field. Earning a state title is an enormous accomplishment, a once-in-a-lifetime moment of pride.
We join the chorus in offering congratulations and encourage upcoming sports events to take better care to safeguard public health.
Featured video:
Gallery: Quarantine and isolation 101
Quarantine or isolation: What's the difference?
Quarantine 101:
What is a close contact?
When should you start and end quarantine?
Do you need to restart your quarantine if another member of your household gets sick with COVID-19?
What if you live with someone who has COVID-19 and cannot avoid continued close contact with them during their illness?
Isolation 101:
How do you isolate?
When you can be around others after you had or likely had COVID-19?
Ditch the feeling of disconnection by being in the know.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!