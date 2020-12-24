Tulsa World editorial: Cleveland Indians shouldn't be last time to drop a mascot that is disrespectfully appropriated from Native American culture

After 105 years, the Cleveland Indians is changing its name.

The name is appropriated from Native American culture, and is offensive to many.

Cleveland’s baseball team will continue to be known as the Indians — the name it has carried since 1915 — until a new name is chosen and various branding and trademarking issues are resolved, according to reporting by MLB.com. The New York Times first reported the planned name change. The earliest a new name will be used is 2022.

With the decision earlier this year of the Washington NFL team to change its name, only three major professional American sports franchises still have names appropriated from Native American culture: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Many other minor league, college and high school teams still continue the practices, although there is progress there to, as in the recent decision by the Union school board to change it high school mascot name.

Some will argue that while the Washington NFL team's name was more clearly derogatory and offensive, the Cleveland, Atlanta and Chicago names are more neutral, perhaps even honoring Native culture.

But the history of how those names have been used proves otherwise.