Tulsa World editorial: City’s street art policy invites defiance and insults patriotism

Everyone should be saddened to hear that the city has painted over a south Tulsa neighborhood’s tribute to a Marine lieutenant who risked his life in Iraq.
Saddened and frustrated.
Under its no-exceptions policy concerning unauthorized street art, the city painted over an American flag image in front of the Heatherman family home on Thursday.
Neighbors originally painted the flag in the street in 2003 for 1st Lt. Terry Heatherman’s coming home party. The Tulsa man had been part of the U.S. push into Baghdad earlier that year, and was coming home alive.
After that, it become a local tradition. Neighbors would repaint the flag every Memorial Day weekend in time for a neighborhood block party. It was a unifying, kind, patriotic thing to do, but the city ended it.
A city spokeswoman says the painting was removed after an inspector reported it. Not everyone buys that explanation, casting suspicious eyes at Mayor G.T. Bynum, but the mayor confirms he didn’t know the city was targeting the street flag until he read about it on social media. Bynum says he is is a childhood classmate and longtime friend of Lt. Heatherman.
Nevertheless, Bynum defended the city’s foolish blanket policy on street painting “regardless of how much we believe in the message or the noble intent behind putting it there on the street to begin with.”
Bynum said he agreed with the flag’s message as he agrees with the message “Black Lives Matter.”
It was a Black Lives Matter street painting that led to the city’s policy. After activists painted that message in large block letters on Greenwood Avenue just before President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Tulsa, the city decided that if one unauthorized message were allowed, it would have to allow any harebrained idea to be painted in the street.
Thanks to a one-size-fits-all approach to city management, the city decided the site of the Tulsa Race Massacre couldn’t bear a message that Black Lives Matter and the street in front of the Heatherman home couldn’t honor a Marine’s courage.
It’s worth noting that Black Lives Matter street paintings have shown up in scores of U.S. cities nationwide without similar municipal concerns in the vast majority of instances.
Any rule that creates an atmosphere that invites defiance and insults patriotism probably needs reconsideration.
The city has managed to turn the old adage concerning barnyard fowl on its ear: What’s bad for the goose is bad for the gander.
Maybe the city needs to figure out how to make some good results instead.
