Tulsa World editorial: City Council passes Tulsa's first hate crimes ordinance

The Tulsa City Council unanimously passed Tulsa’s first hate crimes ordinance on Wednesday.
It was a small but significant step in the direction of giving all Tulsans the legal protection that ought to be their birthright in a civil society.
The ordinance mirrors a state law that protects against crimes with malicious intent to harass or intimidate on the basis of race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin or disability. The city adds protections against hates crimes driven by gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.
The city only prosecutes misdemeanor crimes, but that includes things such as assault and battery, vandalism, destruction of property and threats of all those things.
People convicted of violating the new ordinance could be fined up to $1,000 or jailed for up to six months, or both.
The council vote was a decent and overdue protection for Tulsans who have been subject to harassment because of other people’s bigotry for too long.
The ordinance doesn’t create any special rights for any group of people. While it covers vandalism against gay and lesbian Tulsans, for example, it also would cover hate crimes targeting heterosexuals. All are protected against covered crimes motivated by hate.
The measure was the most the city can do in criminal law. The next and appropriate step would be for the state to extend its hate crime statute on felony crimes to cover gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression. We urge lawmakers to do so.
The Tulsa vote was, sadly, a politically sensitive one for some of the councilors, but they all did the right and courageous thing: They extended protection to people in need of protection. Congratulations to them all, but especially Councilor Crista Patrick, the measure’s sponsor.
Mayor G.T. Bynum, who as a City Council member sponsored a change in municipal employment policy to prevent discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and added gender identity protections by executive order last year, says he supports the hate crime proposal and intends to sign it.
He should.
Bigotry is ugly and wrong. As a society, we should reject it utterly. When it turns criminal, it must be resisted with the force of law.
