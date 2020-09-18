Tulsa World editorial: City Council passes Tulsa's first hate crimes ordinance

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Tulsa City Council unanimously passed Tulsa’s first hate crimes ordinance on Wednesday.

It was a small but significant step in the direction of giving all Tulsans the legal protection that ought to be their birthright in a civil society.

The ordinance mirrors a state law that protects against crimes with malicious intent to harass or intimidate on the basis of race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin or disability. The city adds protections against hates crimes driven by gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

The city only prosecutes misdemeanor crimes, but that includes things such as assault and battery, vandalism, destruction of property and threats of all those things.

People convicted of violating the new ordinance could be fined up to $1,000 or jailed for up to six months, or both.

The council vote was a decent and overdue protection for Tulsans who have been subject to harassment because of other people’s bigotry for too long.