 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa World editorial: Cherokee Nation buys the Will Rogers birthplace

Tulsa World editorial: Cherokee Nation buys the Will Rogers birthplace

{{featured_button_text}}
Will Rogers Birth Place (copy)

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. (center) signs as Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Wagner (left) and Tad Jones of the Oklahoma Historical Society look on during a transfer ceremony at the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch near Oologah.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

The Cherokee Nation agreed last week to buy the Will Rogers birthplace from the state of Oklahoma.

The birthplace, located east of Oologah, has struggled in recent years under state ownership. The Oklahoma Historical Society recognized the importance of the landmark, but, overburdened and underfunded by the state, had been forced to prioritize its budget in other directions. That meant the Rogers birthplace was sagging under the weight of time and reluctant neglect.

Money from sale of the birthplace will be used to invested in the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore.

Cherokee ownership of the birthplace is a good fit. The tribe is in a financial position to repair and restore the site and has a strong motive to do so.

Rogers is sometimes cited as Oklahoma’s more illustrious native son, which is true, and no less true of the Cherokee Nation. Rogers was a Cherokee citizen, born in the Cherokee Nation.

Eighty-five years after his death, the extent of Rogers fame and influence has been largely forgotten. At one time, he was Hollywood’s biggest star and one of the nation’s most syndicated and influential newspaper columnists. He was a star of Broadway, vaudeville, the silver screen and the printed page.

His epigrams — “All I know is what I read in the papers,” “I’m not a member of any organized political party. I am a Democrat,” and, of course, “I never met a man I didn’t like” — still echo in our national consciousness because they are as funny as they are apt.

We hate to see the birthplace go out of state ownership, but know the Cherokee Nation will be a better steward of its heritage.

The transaction is a model for a better relationship between the state and the dozens of sovereign tribes located here.

The past two years have tested that relationship with Gov. Kevin Stitt pushing an agenda to increase the state’s share of tribal gaming revenue and, most recently, provoking the tribes with tone and leadership of his efforts following the U.S. Supreme Court’s portentous McGirt decision. That ruling finds that Congress never dissolved the Creek Nation reservation at statehood (and, implies the same to be true for the Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw and Seminole nations).

We can and must reinvigorate the state-tribe relationship.

The tribes are thriving, growing businesses that will never leave Oklahoma. In myriad ways, they serve their citizens, the vast majority of whom are also Oklahoma citizens. The beneficiaries of tribal efforts are often all the people of Oklahoma, as in the Cherokee adoption of the Rogers birthplace.

We thank the Cherokee Nation for adopting the birthplace. It will mean an important piece of common history will be properly preserved, honored and showcased. Further, we hope this moment is a sign of a healthier, more cooperative relationship between equals for Oklahoma and the sovereign nations within its borders.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editorial Pages Editor

I'm the editorial pages editor of the Tulsa World and a political columnist. A fourth-generation Oklahoman, I previously served as the World’s city editor for 13 years and as a reporter at the state Capitol of four years. Phone: 918-581-8308

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tulsa World editorial: Tuesday is Election Day, but when the elections are over, it’s time for political animosities to ease
Editorial

Tulsa World editorial: Tuesday is Election Day, but when the elections are over, it’s time for political animosities to ease

If your candidate doesn't win, you do not owe the victor your love or your unquestioned allegiance, the editorial says. You owe that to your nation, which means you should respect the democratic process by giving the winners a fair chance to do the duties they are elected to — debating their policies zealously when appropriate, but respecting the exercise of legitimate authority.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News