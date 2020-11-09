Tulsa World editorial: Cherokee Nation buys the Will Rogers birthplace

The Cherokee Nation agreed last week to buy the Will Rogers birthplace from the state of Oklahoma.

The birthplace, located east of Oologah, has struggled in recent years under state ownership. The Oklahoma Historical Society recognized the importance of the landmark, but, overburdened and underfunded by the state, had been forced to prioritize its budget in other directions. That meant the Rogers birthplace was sagging under the weight of time and reluctant neglect.

Money from sale of the birthplace will be used to invested in the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore.

Cherokee ownership of the birthplace is a good fit. The tribe is in a financial position to repair and restore the site and has a strong motive to do so.

Rogers is sometimes cited as Oklahoma’s more illustrious native son, which is true, and no less true of the Cherokee Nation. Rogers was a Cherokee citizen, born in the Cherokee Nation.

Eighty-five years after his death, the extent of Rogers fame and influence has been largely forgotten. At one time, he was Hollywood’s biggest star and one of the nation’s most syndicated and influential newspaper columnists. He was a star of Broadway, vaudeville, the silver screen and the printed page.