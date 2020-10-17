Tulsa World editorial: By setting up a defiant situation, the city has painted itself into a corner with Black Lives Matter protesters

Instead of worrying about who’s painting their pavement, Tulsa’s city leaders should be considering how they have managed to paint themselves into a corner.

A tense situation last Saturday morning had four distinct groups converging on downtown Tulsa, including a group of well-armed out-of-towners in camouflage who said they were there to “keep the peace.”

Oklahoma’s permissive gun laws allow such euphemistic peace-keeping, which doesn’t make it right, safe or socially acceptable.

If it all seems to rhyme with the name Kyle Rittenhouse to you, you’re not alone. Earlier this year, Rittenhouse, 17, allegedly shot three people, killing two, at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He had driven from Illinois with his AR-15-style rifle, no doubt determined to keep the peace.

As far as we’re concerned, if your mission is keeping the peace, you should start by leaving your guns at home.

Amid Saturday’s confusion, some folks painted the letters BLM – a reference to Black lives matter – in front of City Hall.