Tulsa World editorial: Broken Arrow city, school leaders continue to fall short of protecting public health

During remote learning, more Broken Arrow residents got sick.

A deeper red color had to be used by the Tulsa Health Department ZIP code map to reflect areas of “extreme risk.” The largest swaths of that dark crimson are Broken Arrow, Bixby and Jenks.

Despite that, Broken Arrow school leaders moved ahead with bringing back in-person classes last week, a senseless and risky choice to gather thousands of students and staff for a handful of days the week before winter break. The decision will not enhance education and may contribute to the pandemic’s spread.

The people of Broken Arrow deserve better from their city and school leaders.

We applaud the residents who showed up at the council meeting to defend science and public health recommendations. They also delivered a letter complimenting the lone councilor defending masks, Johnnie Parks.

It is important councilors consider their opinions as much as those who appeared earlier.

The pandemic is not going to subside soon, even with the first arrivals of a preventative vaccine.

Leaders need to continue the vigilance of promoting mask wearing, avoiding large gatherings and encouraging basic hygiene of handwashing.