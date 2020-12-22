 Skip to main content
Tulsa World editorial: Broken Arrow city, school leaders continue to fall short of protecting public health

Broken Arrow

Broken Arrow Mayor Craig Thurmond and several city councilors at a meeting Nov. 24 reminded their audience at least half a dozen times that city leaders there would not support a legally enforceable mask ordinance, and they voted 4-1 against a nonbinding resolution that would have “strongly recommended” masks in public.

 Screenshot

Broken Arrow residents defending the use of masks at a recent City Council meeting provide a glimmer of hope.

For months, the city has been a target of criticism for its woefully inadequate response to a deepening pandemic crisis within its borders.

Last month, the City Council voted down (1-4) a non-binding resolution to recommend wearing masks as a defense against COVID-19 spread — a low bar for public safety. It refused to consider a mask mandate, despite the fact that Tulsa and other suburbs have made that common-sense choice.

More disappointing were comments made by some councilors; one stating facts were up for grabs with the help of the internet. Public comments repeated disproven theories, perpetuated conspiracies and denied factual evidence.

It was an embarrassment for the city and a shameful vote.

Broken Arrow school leaders also have fallen short of meeting public health safety.

The district wisely went to distance learning in November as a growing number of students and staff were required to quarantine due to exposure and infections. It was planned with a return date.

During remote learning, more Broken Arrow residents got sick.

A deeper red color had to be used by the Tulsa Health Department ZIP code map to reflect areas of “extreme risk.” The largest swaths of that dark crimson are Broken Arrow, Bixby and Jenks.

Despite that, Broken Arrow school leaders moved ahead with bringing back in-person classes last week, a senseless and risky choice to gather thousands of students and staff for a handful of days the week before winter break. The decision will not enhance education and may contribute to the pandemic’s spread.

The people of Broken Arrow deserve better from their city and school leaders.

We applaud the residents who showed up at the council meeting to defend science and public health recommendations. They also delivered a letter complimenting the lone councilor defending masks, Johnnie Parks.

It is important councilors consider their opinions as much as those who appeared earlier.

The pandemic is not going to subside soon, even with the first arrivals of a preventative vaccine.

Leaders need to continue the vigilance of promoting mask wearing, avoiding large gatherings and encouraging basic hygiene of handwashing.

We have a shared health care system working under extraordinary conditions against a virus that doesn’t know city boundaries. Everyone must do their part during the health crisis, even the leaders of Broken Arrow.

