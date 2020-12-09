Tulsa World editorial: Broken Arrow blind to the health department's deep red pandemic map but wide-eyed and happy to accept the federal government’s green

Sometimes there’s a fine line between justice and retribution.

It’s pretty well defined by what we’d like to see done and what ought to be done.

We were disturbed by the dangerous anti-science propaganda that was spread at a recent Broken Arrow City Council meeting, and the people of Broken Arrow should be outraged.

Ultimately, the council decided not only not to mandate masks for people in public places but, in a complete failure to lead, it rejected a nonbinding resolution that would merely recommend mask-wearing strongly.

One city councilor condescendingly put the words “facts” and “science” in air quotes and said she could justify anything she wanted with Google searches.

What happened next? More people got sick.

A few days ago, with the COVID-19 pandemic intensifying, Tulsa Health Department had to add a deep red color to its ZIP code map of the county, designating an “extreme risk” area of infection prevalence.