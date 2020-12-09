Tulsa World editorial: Broken Arrow blind to the health department's deep red pandemic map but wide-eyed and happy to accept the federal government’s green

Sometimes there’s a fine line between justice and retribution.
It’s pretty well defined by what we’d like to see done and what ought to be done.
We were disturbed by the dangerous anti-science propaganda that was spread at a recent Broken Arrow City Council meeting, and the people of Broken Arrow should be outraged.
Ultimately, the council decided not only not to mandate masks for people in public places but, in a complete failure to lead, it rejected a nonbinding resolution that would merely recommend mask-wearing strongly.
One city councilor condescendingly put the words “facts” and “science” in air quotes and said she could justify anything she wanted with Google searches.
What happened next? More people got sick.
A few days ago, with the COVID-19 pandemic intensifying, Tulsa Health Department had to add a deep red color to its ZIP code map of the county, designating an “extreme risk” area of infection prevalence.
Broken Arrow, Bixby and Jenks ZIP codes constitute the largest continuous swath of deep red. Owasso, Sand Springs and downtown Tulsa’s 74103 ZIP code are deep red, too. Our shared health care system now must deal with sick people from a community that refuses to take a simple and proven effective step to protect the public.
Here’s the galling irony of the situation: Broken Arrow accepted $8.5 million in federal CARES Act relief. The city is blind to the health department’s deep red and deaf to the policy recommendations of President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 task force, but it’s wide-eyed and happy to accept the federal government’s green.
Broken Arrow’s obstinacy has led to calls for boycotts and refusal to treat those who come from its ZIP codes. The first sounds like a common-sense choice of healthy consumers. The second is morally wrong, if satisfying on a baser level.
Sick people — even sick people from a community that refuses to protect its own citizens — should be pitied and treated; their elected leaders censured. Disease doesn’t respect ZIP codes and neither should charity.
It’s infuriating that the shared health care system is bearing the brunt of Broken Arrow’s lack of political leadership and that the suburb will still be eligible for millions in relief for the effects of a disease it refuses to address in a simple, effective, noninvasive fashion.
What we’d like to do is let Broken Arrow fend for itself in its deep red ignorance, but that’s not what anyone ought to do.
