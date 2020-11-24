Tulsa World editorial: BNT162b2 is less than poetic sounding, but it may end COVID-19’s reign of terror

Two drug companies announced last week that their experimental vaccine has proven 95% effective in preventing COVID-19.

The announcement by Pfizer and BioNTech came two days after another drug company, Moderna, said preliminary phase three trial data showed its vaccine was 94.5% effective.

Both vaccines use messenger RNA technology. The new approach to vaccines uses genetic material to provoke an immune response.

Pfizer said its vaccine, called BNT162b2, becomes highly effective against the virus 28 days after the first dose, and its effectiveness was consistent across all ages, races and ethnicities. Among elderly patients tested, the vaccine was more than 94% effective.

Not to get too enthusiastic, but Glory Halleluiah!

BNT162b2 sounds more like a computer password than the rising hope for a sick world, but if it works, it will have the ring of poetry to us all.

What about the 5% that aren’t made immune by the experimental vaccine? Some will still contract the disease, but the companies note that test patients who did get sick appeared to have less severe cases. And, of course, if 95% of the vaccinated world is immune, we are well on our way toward the herd immunity that protects everyone.