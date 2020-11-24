Tulsa World editorial: BNT162b2 is less than poetic sounding, but it may end COVID-19’s reign of terror

Two drug companies announced last week that their experimental vaccine has proven 95% effective in preventing COVID-19.
The announcement by Pfizer and BioNTech came two days after another drug company, Moderna, said preliminary phase three trial data showed its vaccine was 94.5% effective.
Both vaccines use messenger RNA technology. The new approach to vaccines uses genetic material to provoke an immune response.
Pfizer said its vaccine, called BNT162b2, becomes highly effective against the virus 28 days after the first dose, and its effectiveness was consistent across all ages, races and ethnicities. Among elderly patients tested, the vaccine was more than 94% effective.
Not to get too enthusiastic, but Glory Halleluiah!
BNT162b2 sounds more like a computer password than the rising hope for a sick world, but if it works, it will have the ring of poetry to us all.
What about the 5% that aren’t made immune by the experimental vaccine? Some will still contract the disease, but the companies note that test patients who did get sick appeared to have less severe cases. And, of course, if 95% of the vaccinated world is immune, we are well on our way toward the herd immunity that protects everyone.
Private and public groups have marshalled the forces of modern science to get us to this point with admirable speed. No corners have been cut, but the rapidity of the work has been remarkable.
When the history of this issue is written, there will be a terrible death toll to remember, but the biggest story will be the millions of lives saved because of modern science.
The process is not over, and no one should want to cut short the tried-and-true process of testing and approving drugs, even in this urgent moment. If the vaccines prove as effective as promised, there will be logistical challenges in getting it to a waiting world.
The scientists, politicians, regulators and drug companies involved recognize that. What do we expect of them? That they move forward with all deliberate speed, aware of how much is at stake.
If you were looking for something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. We have a suggestion.
Be thankful for the wonders of modern science that can recognize a threat, address it rapidly and do what it takes to save lives. Be thankful for Jonas Salk and Anthony Fauci and your family doctor. Be thankful for the modern miracle of vaccines that saves lives and, God willing, will soon end COVID-19’s reign of terror.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!