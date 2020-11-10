Tulsa World editorial: Biden claims victory; new administration promises new leadership style, but will have authority checked by GOP power in Congress

With the weekend news that Joe Biden was projected to win Pennsylvania and Nevada, the 2020 presidential election came, if not to an end, to a potentially decisive moment.
All the major news organizations have projected Biden to win the 2020 presidential election. He and running mate Kamala Harris made triumphant nationally televised speeches in Wilmington, Delaware, Saturday night.
President Donald Trump has not conceded, making it clear he plans to continue his fight to stay in office through recounts, litigation and other means, a process that could stretch for weeks.
We've said before and still maintain that every legitimate vote should be counted , but agree with most Americans that until there is convincing evidence otherwise, the election was free, fair and should be patriotically accepted, the same respect Trump’s deserved in 2016.
A Biden victory is not the result most Oklahoma voters who took part in the election wanted. Nearly two-thirds of Oklahoma voters and 56% of those in Tulsa County wanted to reelect Trump. Nationally, with votes will be counted in some states, Biden is likely to come away with a popular majority of about 4.5 million, which is about 3 percentage points.
If Biden's win holds, what will change?
There certainly will be a new style in the White House. Trump’s brash habits on Twitter and in public will leave the Oval Office. Biden promises a gentler style of governing — toward his allies and opponents. His Saturday speech bespoke that sort of softening of rhetoric, and we welcome it.
In so far as the president has authority to change things on his own, Biden will take the nation in a different direction, but, as Trump discovered when he was elected, the president is only one of three coequal branches of the national government and his power is limited by law and slowed by processes. Any changes he makes unilaterally through executive order are only guaranteed to hold as long a he is president.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate will probably remain under the control of Republicans and neither side will have the 60-vote margin needed to push through most legislation. The Democratic House majority will likely hold, but will be smaller. That means anything a Biden administration might want to accomplish in law will need bipartisan cooperation. It’s not hard to imagine that resulting in a lot more stalemate than progress, which is frustrating but the result of representative government. The onus is on a Biden administration to make it work.
So any fears that Biden's electoral would lead to socialism, dismantling of the energy industry or any other dire threats — which always were more a matter of fearmongering and rhetoric than they were genuine potential — are not going to be realized.
Biden appears to have won, but he hardly has a broad mandate to reshape the nation. We congratulate him and wish him well, as all Americans should.
Featured video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!