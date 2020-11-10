Tulsa World editorial: Biden claims victory; new administration promises new leadership style, but will have authority checked by GOP power in Congress

In so far as the president has authority to change things on his own, Biden will take the nation in a different direction, but, as Trump discovered when he was elected, the president is only one of three coequal branches of the national government and his power is limited by law and slowed by processes. Any changes he makes unilaterally through executive order are only guaranteed to hold as long a he is president.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate will probably remain under the control of Republicans and neither side will have the 60-vote margin needed to push through most legislation. The Democratic House majority will likely hold, but will be smaller. That means anything a Biden administration might want to accomplish in law will need bipartisan cooperation. It’s not hard to imagine that resulting in a lot more stalemate than progress, which is frustrating but the result of representative government. The onus is on a Biden administration to make it work.

So any fears that Biden's electoral would lead to socialism, dismantling of the energy industry or any other dire threats — which always were more a matter of fearmongering and rhetoric than they were genuine potential — are not going to be realized.