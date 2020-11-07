Tulsa World editorial: As the Tulsa Area United Way campaign winds down, give and do so generously

It’s time to stay united.

The Tulsa Area United Way 2020 campaign is scheduled to conclude Nov. 19. United Way is a critically important part of Tulsa’s safety net and its community infrastructure, and we urge everyone who hasn’t filled out a pledge card to do so and to be generous.

As of midweek, the campaign still needed $1.2 million to get to its goal of $23,720,000. While there’s still a lot of work to be done, it can be achieved.

This year’s United Way is lower than 2019’s effort. It was determined carefully with the needs of 59 partner agencies and other important United Way projects in mind and a realistic assessment of what Tulsa can offer in a pandemic economy.

In setting the goal, United Way leaders recognized that it wasn’t enough, leading them to commit reserve funds to next year’s budget, an obviously justified decision that illustrates again the uniquely difficult nature of 2020. The area’s tourism, aviation and energy sectors are all struggling with the effects of COVID-19. Simultaneously, the demand for United Way services is being pushed hard by the same economic and health forces. If ever there was a time for all resources to be marshalled, this is it.