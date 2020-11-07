Tulsa World editorial: As the Tulsa Area United Way campaign winds down, give and do so generously

It’s time to stay united.
The Tulsa Area United Way 2020 campaign is scheduled to conclude Nov. 19. United Way is a critically important part of Tulsa’s safety net and its community infrastructure, and we urge everyone who hasn’t filled out a pledge card to do so and to be generous.
As of midweek, the campaign still needed $1.2 million to get to its goal of $23,720,000. While there’s still a lot of work to be done, it can be achieved.
This year’s United Way is lower than 2019’s effort. It was determined carefully with the needs of 59 partner agencies and other important United Way projects in mind and a realistic assessment of what Tulsa can offer in a pandemic economy.
In setting the goal, United Way leaders recognized that it wasn’t enough, leading them to commit reserve funds to next year’s budget, an obviously justified decision that illustrates again the uniquely difficult nature of 2020. The area’s tourism, aviation and energy sectors are all struggling with the effects of COVID-19. Simultaneously, the demand for United Way services is being pushed hard by the same economic and health forces. If ever there was a time for all resources to be marshalled, this is it.
In the United Way tradition, we’ll emphasize some bright spots. Some 2,000 donors gave 50,000 pounds of food during the United Way’s Aug. 28 Day of Caring. In the Oct. 9 Day of Caring, volunteers harvested close to 1.5 tons of sweet potatoes at the Tulsa Botanical Garden with the vegetables going to food programs. Two big corporate players — ONE Gas and Williams — have surpassed their drive goals. Bank of Oklahoma employees pledged over $1 million dollars. Thirty-seven new campaigns have joined the United Way team this year.
All of that is encouraging, but meeting the campaign’s goal successfully only happens, if we all — more than 30,000 donors in some 1,000 local workplaces — do our part.
Several programs are available this year to double the generosity of United Way givers, including those who significantly increase their giving and employees of small- and medium-sized businesses conducting their first campaigns. For more information, check with the Tulsa Area United Way’s website.
We’ve all heard of people who supported United Way for decades out of duty and altruism only to find an urgent need for a United Way agency when life changed. That might not be your story, but when you say so, remember to add this word: yet.
Give and be generous when you do so. Supporting the United Way is a small way each of us can maintain the essential services our community must have in a challenging time. It’s an investment in our neighbors and our future.
